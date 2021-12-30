Year-ender 2021: Daniel Craig, Salma Hayek & Others Who Got Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

With more than 2700 stars of celebrities, the Hollywood Walk of Fame is one of the popular achievements that various artists look forward to. The Hollywood Walk of Fame includes some of the prominent actors, musicians, directors, producers, and many more. From the James Bond fame Daniel Craig to Once Upon a Time in Mexico actor Salma Hayek, many celebs received a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year.

Actors who received stars in the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021

Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on 6 October 2021 ahead of the release of James Bond: No Time to Die. He was the 2704th artist to receive the star and it was placed right next to another James Bond actor's star, Roger Moore.

Salma Hayek

One of the popular Mexican artists, Salma Hayek, is also among the ones receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year. She was awarded the 2709th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at TCL Chinese Theatre. The actor is best known for her performances in movies such as Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, Dogma, Wild Wild West, After the Sunset, among others. She was last seen in Eternals.

Missy Elliott

On 8 November 2021, the famous singer, Missy Elliott received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She is best known for some of her iconic songs namely Lose Control, We Run This, Shake Your Pom Pom, Teary-Eyed, Get Ur Freak On, Work It, Hot Boyz, I'm Better and numerous others.

Ruth E. Carter

Ruth E. Carter is one of the prolific film and tv costume designers who won a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year. She has been in the industry for over 30 years and won several awards and accolades for her skills. She even became the first African-American to win an Academy Award for best costume design.

Ali McGraw and Ryan O'Neal

Ali McGraw and Ryan O'Neal are two of the popular American artists to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They received the honour during the Covid-19 pandemic in a virtual ceremony. They both have worked together on a couple of iconic projects of their career.

Marla Gibbs

She is among the stellar American artists to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year. She is also among the artists who have been nominated five times at the prestigious Emmy Awards.

Terry Crews

Terry Crews, best known for his stunning performance in Brooklyn Nine-Nine received a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on the occasion of his birthday. Some of his other memorable performances include Deadpool 2, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Family Feud, America's Got Talent and more.

Don McLean

American singer and songwriter, Don McLean, best known for his compositions such as Wonderful Baby, Since I Don't Have You, Vincent and others, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year.

Kathie Lee Gifford

Kathie Lee Gifford was presented with the 2695th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year. She is among the famous tv presenters and is a recipient of 11 Daytime Emmy nominations.

