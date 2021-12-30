Yearender 2021: From 'No Way Home' To 'F9'; Highest Grossing Hollywood Films Of The Year

After a break of almost one year, several studies started to release their tentpole movies during the mid of 2021 as the cases of COVID-19 started to decline. As the theatres opened for the public, moviegoers flocked to the cinema halls to see their favourite actors on screen again. Marvel Cinematic Universe had an amazing run at box office this year as their movies, Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home made it to the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2021.

Apart from these, movies like Venom 2, F9 and Daniel Craig's last James Bond movie No Time to Die also made it to the list. Here is a list of the highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2021.

10. Free Guy

Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds, follows the story of Guy, a bank teller who learns that he is actually a non-player character (NPC) in a massively multiplayer online video game and becomes the hero of the story, trying to save his friends from deletion by the game's creator. The movie was a huge success and featured cameos of serval celebs like Chris Evans, Channing Tatum, Dwayne Johnson, John Krasinski and more. The movie grossed over $331.5 million worldwide.

9. Black Widow

MCU's Black Widow bid adieu to Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow played by Scarlett Johansson. The movie was embroiled in controversy as Johansson filed a lawsuit on Disney in regards to the dual release of the movie on Disney+ and theatres on the same day. Despite the controversy, the movie grossed over $379 million worldwide and broke several pandemic records.

8. Dune

Denis Villeneuve's directed Dune is an epic science fiction movie is based on the eponymous 1965 novel by Frank Herbert. The movie features an ensemble cast lead by actor Timothée Chalamet who plays the role of Paul Atreides and follows the story as his family, the noble House Atreides, is thrust into a war for the deadly and inhospitable desert planet Arrakis. The movie has grossed over $394 million worldwide and part two is under production.

7. Eternals

Marvel's Eternals introduced 10 new superheroes in the universe who are from an immortal alien race and emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their ancient counterparts, the Deviants. The movie featured an ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. The movie received mixed reviews but managed to gross over $400 million worldwide.

6. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings featured MCU's first Asian superhero and stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi. The movie garnered positive reviews from critics, many of whom praised the choreography of the action sequences, exploration and representation of Asian culture. The movie grossed over $432 million and a sequel is in development.

5. Godzilla vs Kong

Godzilla vs Kong is the fourth film in Legendary's MonsterVerse and also the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise, the 12th film in the King Kong franchise. In the film, Kong clashes with Godzilla as humans lure the ape into the Hollow Earth to retrieve a power source for a secret weapon to stop Godzilla's mysterious rampages. The movie garnered over $467 million worldwide.

4. Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the sequel to Venom (2018) and follows Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock as he struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, while serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) escapes from prison after becoming the host of Carnage, a chaotic spawn of Venom. The film grossed over $501 million worldwide.

3. F9

F9 or F9: The Fast Saga is the ninth main instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise. The movie follows the story as Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the team come together to stop a world-shattering plot headed by Toretto's brother, Jakob (John Cena). F9 set several pandemic box office records and grossed over $726 million worldwide.

2. No Time To Die

No Time To Die is the twenty-fifth in the James Bond series and Daniel Craig's fifth and last outing the British spy 007. In this film, Bond, who has left active service with MI6, is recruited by the CIA to find a kidnapped scientist, which leads to a showdown with a powerful foe. The movie has grossed over $774 million worldwide.

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the highest-grossing movie of the year and is also one of the fastest and first movies of the pandemic era to reach the $1 billion mark. The movie's marketing and hype of several and favourite characters returning to the franchise resulted in such a high box-office collection. In the film, Parker (Tom Holland)asks Dr. Stephen Strange (Cumberbatch) to make his identity as Spider-Man a secret again with magic after its public revelation in Far From Home, but this breaks open the multiverse and allows supervillains from alternate realities to enter Parker's universe.

