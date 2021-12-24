Yearender 2021: Top Superhero Films Including 'Black Widow' & 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Superhero films have been a constant at the box office over the years. Most of these big-budget ventures have been huge successes at the box office, capturing the attention and interest of viewers, entertaining them, often leaving them puzzled and pushing them to decode the mysteries.

2021 was not different, as multiple superheroes ventures released. The films this year played a crucial role in breathing life back to the theatres, recovering from the COVID-19 lull. The films made headlines for various reasons, be it Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings which become Marvel's first superhero venture starring an Asian lead or Spider-Man: No Way Home

going on to become one of the highest-grossers of all-time.

Here's looking at the superhero ventures that released this year:

Zack Synder's Justice League

The year has been dominated by Marvel, but DC too had something in store. Though not an entirely new venture, Zack Synder's (who quit the film midway due to his daughter's death) version of Justice League released four years after the original multi-superhero venture. This film did not have a theatrical release, and directly hit HBO Max on March 18.

The plot of the film revolved around the union of the superheroes to protect the world from Darkseid and co. The movie was largely appreciated. It became the fourth-most streamed venture on HBO Max.

Thunder Force

Thunder Force was the first new superhero film to release this year, and was different in various ways, being non-DC/Marvel, releasing directly on Netflix, and being involved with comedy. The Melissa McCarthy-Octavia Spencer starrer revolved around the journey of childhood friends in attaining superhero powers to take on the baddies. The movie, however, received mixed reviews.

Black Widow

The action film, which released on July 9, traced the story of Natasha Romanoff from her past, before she became an Avenger. The Scarlett Johansson-starrer was one of the first to make an impact at the box office, breaking numerous COVID-era records to earn close to $400 million at the box office. It also received positive reviews for its action sequences and performances.

The Suicide Squad

The film, which released on August 5, traced the story of a task force of supervillains with a mission to destroy Starro the Conqueror. The multi-supervillain venture was praised for its writing and picturisation. However, it did not live up to expectations at the box office, with a collection of less than $200 million.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The action film in the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe released on September 3 and received mostly positive reviews. The film was based on the story of Martials Arts master Shang-Chi revisiting his past and the events of the Ten Rings organisation linked to his father, in the search for a mythical village. The film went on to earn $432 million at the box office.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Tom Hardy starred as Eddie Brock, who hosts the alien symbiote, Venom, sharing an on-off relationship with him, as they battle Cletus Kasady, who escapes prison after becoming a host for the symbiote Carnage and Shriek. The film released on October 1 and despite mixed reviews, earned close to $500 million at the box office, one of the highest-grossers of the year.

Eternals

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and co. starred in this superhero venture, which narrates the story of the reunion of Eternals after years to protect Earth from the Deviants. The venture, which released on November 5, received mixed reviews, but performed well, crossing the $400 million-mark at the ticket windows.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The return of the Spider-Man on December 16 showcased the superhero's battle with a multi-verse of villains, who were seen in the previous versions. The Tom-Holland-starrer is becoming a phenomenon at the box office, grossing over $700 million in a week, while also beating numerous other biggies, except Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.