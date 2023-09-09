Yellowstone Spin-off Lawmen Bass Reeves OTT Release Date Sealed After Kevin Costner's Exit

The official spin-off of neo-Western drama series Yellowstone has set an official release date. This comes after Kevin Costner's exit from the main series following a disagreement with producers over royalties. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan serves as an executive producer on the spin-off.

3 things you need to know

Yellowstone season 1 premiered on June 20, 2018 - the series has been running for 5 seasons.

Kevin Costner's exit from the show was announced with part two of season 5.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is based on the life of Bass Reeves, a former slave turned American law enforcement official.

Yellowstone spin-off sets an official release date

The official Yellowstone spin-off, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, will be premiering on November 5. The show will be available for streaming on Paramount Plus - in UK and internationally. The limited series will be releasing only two episodes on the premiere date. The official announcement was made on Paramount Plus' official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

This is the untold story of the greatest American lawman... Can you handle the weight of the badge? Lawmen: Bass Reeves premieres November 5, streaming only on #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/qO97PCcsDa — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) September 7, 2023

Carrying the official trailer, the post read, "This is the untold story of the greatest American lawman... Can you handle the weight of the badge? Lawmen: Bass Reeves premieres November 5, streaming only on #ParamountPlus". Bass Reeves holds a permanent place in history for being the first black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi River. David Oyelowo will be essaying the titular role in Lawmen: Bass Reeves with Lauren E Banks stepping into the role of Jennie Reeves - or Nellie Jennie - Reeves' wife. Grantham Coleman, Forrest Goodluck and Demi Singleton among others make up the ensemble cast.

Why did Kevin Costner leave Yellowstone?

Costner, who headlined Yellowstone, made his first public comments about leaving the show at a Santa Barbara court hearing regarding child support. The actor implied he would most likely sue the producers of Yellowstone. The bone of contention in this regard was Costner allegedly not receiving proper loyalities from the show. Besides this, he also pointed out how he was involved in a "long, hard-fought negotiation" about season 5 being released in two parts which also contributed to his decision to leave.