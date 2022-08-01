Yolanda Hadid Returns To Social Media; Discusses Her Depression Struggle & Lyme Relapse

Yolanda Hadid returned to Instagram following a nine-month-long hiatus and spoke about her struggle with depression followed by a Lyme disease relapse. Models Gigi Hadid and Bella's mother said she took the much-needed time off to reset her life following her mother's demise, and added that she's now excited to be back.

In her detailed note, the model-turned-TV personality explained that the emotional stress and grief took a toll on her immune system, adding that the 'wonderful reset' has allowed her to focus on herself and reconnect with her loved ones. Bella Hadid reacted to her post and wrote, "We love you."

Yolanda Hadid returns to social media following a 9-month-long hiatus

Taking to her Instagram handle, Yolanda dropped a picture of her relaxing at a picturesque location and wrote, "Coming back from a 9-month social media hiatus, a time to reevaluate my life. After the loss of my mother I really struggled with depression followed by a Lyme relapse….the emotional stress and grief strongly affected my immune system."

She further spoke about her takeaways from the social media detox, mentioning that people have started to lose the art of communication which has made everyone lonelier.

She continued, "Anyway this has been a wonderful reset, time to break the habit of picking up my phone 50 times a day. Learning to focus on myself, my health journey and being present in this moment of my life. Time has slowed down and feels a lot calmer, more time to just sit and actually read a book, time to reconnect with people, be creative and most importantly time with my family.

I am excited to be back and see what you’ve all been up too."

Yolanda had earlier grabbed headlines for accusing Gigi Hadid's ex-beau Zayn Malik of assault and harassment. As per TMZ, the court documents stated that the popstar used "lewd, lascivious, threatening or obscene words" towards Yolanda. Zayn Malik and Gigi are parents to daughter Khai. Meanwhile, apart from supermodels Bella and Gigi, Yolanda also shares 23-year-old son Anwar Hadid with her ex-husband Mohamed Hadid.