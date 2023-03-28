You Actor Lukas Gage Confirms Relationship With Celebrity Hairstylist Chris Appleton

Actor Lukas Gage recently confirmed his relationship with Chris Appleton. There has been strong speculation in social media circles about the relationship between the two. Chris Appleton is a popular celebrity hairstylist.

Gage was in a conversation with Today, during which the You actor gave an insight into his relationship status. He gave his admiration to Appleton, and said that he feels “very happy, very lucky and very much in love." Gage also added that his partner is a “good-looking man," and they frequently go on adventures in order to have fun.

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage hinting at their relationship in the past

The latest interview from Gage stands to be the first time where he has publicly addressed his relationship with Chris Appleton. Previously, the actor was asked about the rumours online regarding his ongoing romance with Appleton. However, The White Lotus star had not confirmed anything during the interview with The New York Times.

On the other hand, the You star had hinted at his relationship during the conversation. The rumours began owing to Appleton and Gage’s interactions. Gage told the outlet that he is open about life, but is critical of the “culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business.” The actor then said that it leads to nothing remaining sacred, and he’s still trying to navigate his way through the “weird line.”

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, Chris Appleton was asked about anyone special being in his life. The 39-year-old replied that he indeed is in love with someone. The hairstylist, who has been known to style celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian, said that he is grateful for sharing his life with someone special.