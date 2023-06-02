You Actor Penn Badgley Talks About Apprehensions Over Filming Sex Scenes: Not Everybody…

Penn Badgley, the star of the hit Netflix series You, has opened up about his hesitation to film sex scenes, particularly on the show. In the latest episode of his podcast, Podcrushed, Badgley elaborated on his decision to avoid intimate scenes and shed light on his concerns. Earlier in February, he had spoken about his request to omit sex scenes from the script, even before joining the show. The actor expressed his desire to avoid being typecast as the eternal romantic lead, and cited the importance of fidelity in his personal life. Penn Badgley is married to actress Domino Kirke.

Despite some misinterpretation of his remarks by fans, Badgley clarified in an interview with GQ that his comments did not alter the trajectory of the show. He emphasised that the character of Joe Goldberg was naturally evolving and ready to move away from such scenes. In the recent episode of Podcrushed, Badgley and former showrunner Sera Gamble delved into Penn's discomfort with intimate scenes on You.

Sera Gamble on Penn Badgley's request to omit intimate scenes

Sera Gamble recalled that the conversation was not difficult for her, and she aimed to understand Badgley’s concerns and ensure his comfort on set. Both agreed that the entertainment industry should not force actors into situations they are uncomfortable with. Badgley acknowledged that such conversations are uncommon in Hollywood. He stressed that while murder scenes can be simulated, physical touch is something that cannot be replicated, and not everyone should be expected to engage in it as part of their job.

Gamble, who departed as showrunner after season 4, highlighted the collaborative nature of their conversation and emphasised the importance of understanding boundaries and returning with a plan. Meanwhile, Badgley touched on Joe Goldberg’s future in the upcoming fifth and final season of You. After Joe’s homecoming and the revelation of his dark past, the actor hinted at the character’s unhinged state and that Joe would be embracing more of his predatory nature. However, he admitted uncertainty about Joe’s exact trajectory moving forward.

As fans eagerly await the next season of You, Penn Badgley’s candid discussion sheds light on behind-the-scenes considerations and the importance of respecting an actor’s boundaries during intimate scenes.