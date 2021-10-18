Last Updated:

'You' Star Penn Badgley A Younger Jose Mourinho? Fans Can't 'unsee' Their Similarity

Fans have been obsessed with Penn Badgley's Joe and have now found that he has an uncanny resemblance to football club, A S Roma's head coach, Jose Mourinho

Adelle Fernandes
The makers of the psychological thriller You released the show's latest season on Friday on Netflix and fans' excitement knows no bounds. Starring Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti as Joe and Love respectively, season 3 sees the duo adjusting to life as parents as they move to the suburbs. Fans have been obsessed with Penn Badgley's character and have now found that he has an uncanny resemblance to football club, Associazione Sportiva Roma's head coach, Jose Mourinho. Here are some images that will leave you stunned. 

Similarities between You star Penn Badgley & AS Roma head coach, Jose Mourinho

A Twitter user recently took to the micro-blogging platform recently to share that Jose Mourinho, when young, had a striking resemblance to theYou star Penn Badgley. The pictures surprised Twitter users, and fans could no longer tell the difference between the two. The individual wrote, "I can’t unsee it" after posting the pictures of Penn Badgley and Jose Mourinho side by side.

Another netizen mentioned that the comparison between the two was 'so funny'. A fan also mentioned that Penn Badgley could probably play the young Jose Mourinho in a biopic about his life. Quite a few netizens had the same reaction and hoped to see the Netflix stalker take on the role of a young Jose Mourinho if a biopic about his life was ever made. Fans also mentioned that they would not be able to look at either of the two in the same way ever again. A fan also wrote, "I’m crying, Penn Badgley really does look like a young Jose Mourinho."

Fans also mentioned that the two had an 'uncanny resemblance' as they continued to post images of the two together for comparison. Another fan mentioned that Penn should start working on his Portuguese accent as they didn't 'want anyone else playing José Mourinho when they eventually make a movie about his life'. A fan also tagged Penn's official Twitter account and asked him if he was interested in playing the role of the football coach. Fans also wondered if the two were related to each other.

