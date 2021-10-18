'You' Star Penn Badgley A Younger Jose Mourinho? Fans Can't 'unsee' Their Similarity

The makers of the psychological thriller You released the show's latest season on Friday on Netflix and fans' excitement knows no bounds. Starring Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti as Joe and Love respectively, season 3 sees the duo adjusting to life as parents as they move to the suburbs. Fans have been obsessed with Penn Badgley's character and have now found that he has an uncanny resemblance to football club, Associazione Sportiva Roma's head coach, Jose Mourinho. Here are some images that will leave you stunned.

Similarities between You star Penn Badgley & AS Roma head coach, Jose Mourinho

A Twitter user recently took to the micro-blogging platform recently to share that Jose Mourinho, when young, had a striking resemblance to theYou star Penn Badgley. The pictures surprised Twitter users, and fans could no longer tell the difference between the two. The individual wrote, "I can’t unsee it" after posting the pictures of Penn Badgley and Jose Mourinho side by side.

I saw this picture of a comparison between Penn Badgley and José Mourinho when he was younger and now I can’t unsee it. pic.twitter.com/PsZ62wFIRl — يَسِيْرَة🦋 (@Yaseera_Sheik) October 18, 2021

Another netizen mentioned that the comparison between the two was 'so funny'. A fan also mentioned that Penn Badgley could probably play the young Jose Mourinho in a biopic about his life. Quite a few netizens had the same reaction and hoped to see the Netflix stalker take on the role of a young Jose Mourinho if a biopic about his life was ever made. Fans also mentioned that they would not be able to look at either of the two in the same way ever again. A fan also wrote, "I’m crying, Penn Badgley really does look like a young Jose Mourinho."

Ever since someone compared Penn Badgley to José Mourinho I can’t unsee it but it’s so funny 😂 — abssss. (@JustAbsss) October 18, 2021

penn badgley to play young jose mourinho in a biopic about his life. https://t.co/g2wVICFYav — 🦋 (@adeeeexo) October 14, 2021

if Jose Mourinho needs a biography movie, Penn Badgley will be there https://t.co/B7Z80akCdq — Kacang Tanah🥜 (@kacanground) October 15, 2021

I am never going to be able to look at José Mourinho or Penn Badgley the same ever again — 🎃🕷star girl the practical bitch🕷🔮 (@kimberrjacobss) October 14, 2021

i’m crying, penn badgley rlly does look like a young jose mourinho — jadon sancho fan (@25kims) October 16, 2021

Fans also mentioned that the two had an 'uncanny resemblance' as they continued to post images of the two together for comparison. Another fan mentioned that Penn should start working on his Portuguese accent as they didn't 'want anyone else playing José Mourinho when they eventually make a movie about his life'. A fan also tagged Penn's official Twitter account and asked him if he was interested in playing the role of the football coach. Fans also wondered if the two were related to each other.

Uncanny resemblance. If there’s ever a José Mourinho biopic, Penn Badgley should play him https://t.co/aL85il5VvQ — Emi (@EmiEleode) October 18, 2021

Someone pls tell Penn Badgley to start working on his Portuguese and Portuguese accent. I don't want anyone else playing José Mourinho when they eventually make a movie about his life — Hattori Hanzō🇵🇸 (@kaleb_maczali) October 17, 2021

@PennBadgley interested to play Jose Mourinho in his biopic? — Fábio Aurélio Rodrigues (@LFC_Ric) October 15, 2021

@PennBadgley are you sure you are not related to Jose Mourinho? — Money Ma$e (@TheyCallHimMax) October 15, 2021

Image: AP