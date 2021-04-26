Youn Yuh-Jung, Korea's First Oscar-winning Actor: Here's All You Need To Know About Her

Youn Yuh-Jung made history on April 25 as she became the first-ever Korean actor to have won the Academy Award. At the 93rd Academy Awards, Youn won the "Best Supporting Actress" award for her exemplary performance as Soon-Ja in Lee Isaac Chung's drama film, Minari. Read ahead to know all about the Academy Award-winning actor, her illustrious career in showbiz and her contribution to the Korean film industry.

All you need to know about Minari's Youn Yuh-Jung

Youn Yuh-Jung's birthday: June 19, 1947

Youn Yuh-Jung's age: 73

Youn Jung's siblings: 2

Youn Yuh-Jung's husband: Jo Young-Nam (1974-1987)

Youn Yuh-Jung's children: 2

A look at Youn Yuh-Jung's movies

After carving a niche for herself in the television industry, Youn Yuh-Jung set foot into the Korean film industry at the age of 24 with the 1971 film Woman of Fire. For her exemplary performance as Myeong-Ja in the Kim Ki-Young directorial, she received multiple awards such as the Sitges Film Festival Award, Blue Dragon Film Award and Grand Bell Award. The next year itself, she reprised her role as Myeong-Ja in the third film of Kim's Housemaid trilogy, The Insect Woman. Over the years, Youn has starred in around 35 films and enjoys an illustrious career spanning five decades. Some of her notable works include 2003's A Good Lawyer's Wife, 2004's Springtime, 2010's The Housemaid & Hahaha, 2012's The Taste of Money, 2013's Boomerang Family, 2016's Canola & The Bacchus Lady, 2019's Lucky Chan-Sil, and 2020's Minari.

More about Youn Yuh-Jung's Minari

Soon-Ja in 2020's Minari is considered to be one of the best-supporting roles of Youn Yuh-Jung's career ever. The South Korean drama film focuses on Korean immigrants in the United States of America. Youn as Soon-Ja essayed the role of a fun-loving grandmother to a mischievous young boy who tries to adapt to the rural life of the US state, Arkansas. Alongside her, the film stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho and Will Patton in key roles. This Lee Issac Chung directorial had earned six nominations at the Oscars 2021. However, it only bagged one award at the prestigious award show and that was won by Youn Yuh-Jung, in the category of "Best Supporting Actress".

Check out Youn Yuh-Jung's speech at the Oscars 2021 on YouTube below:

