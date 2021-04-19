Youn Yuh-Jung Says It's 'stressful' To Be The First Korean Actress Nominated For An Oscar

Minari star Youn Yuh-Jung recently became the first-ever South Korean actor to be nominated at the Academy Awards. According to PTI, Yuh-Jung spoke about how it is "very stressful" to be the first-ever South Korean actor to be nominated for such an honour. When asked how she felt about being in the spotlight for this honour the actress responded, "I was just very happy being nominated. I never even dreamed about being nominated for an Oscar. People will be very happy for me if I get the win, but it's very stressful." Youn has already won the 'Best Supporting Actress' prize at both the BAFTA awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Youn Yuh-Jung was nominated for her role as grandmother Soonja in Lee Isaac Chung's Best Picture nominee "Minari", a story that revolves around South Korean immigrants searching for their own American dream in rural Arkansas. The actress is competing against Maria Bakalova for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm", Glenn Close for "Hillbilly Elegy", Olivia Colman for "The Father", and Amanda Seyfried for "Mank". However, Youn's wins at the BAFTA and SAG Awards could strengthen her nomination at the Academy Awards.

More about Minari

Minari is an American drama film starring Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-jung, and Will Patton. The film follows a family of South Korean immigrants who try to make it in the rural United States during the 1980s. Minari's Oscar nominations include: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Score, Best Actor for Steven Yeun, and Best Supporting Actress for Youn Yuh-Jung. Minari's awards also include the Golden Globe Award for 'Best Foreign Language Film', U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize, and the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award and earned another six nominations at the BAFTA awards. The film was also was nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for 'Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture'

About Youn Yuh-Jung's movies

While Youn Yuh-Jung gained international recognition for her role in Minari, the actress had also won several awards for her role in the 1971 film Woman of Fire. Apart from these, Youn Yuh-Jung is also known for her work in South Korean films like The Housemaid, The Taste of Money, The Bacchus Lady, and Canola. Youn Yuh-Jung's movies also include her roles as a matriarch in movies like Men of the Bath House, Be Strong Geum Soon, Daughters-in-Law, My Husband Got a Family, and more.

Image source - Minari Instagram