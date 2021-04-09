'Young Guns' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Young Guns is a popular western film that was released back in 1988. It was directed by Christopher Cain and written by John Fusco. The film has a number of action scenes that are often seen in other western films. The cast of Young Guns has some of the most seasoned actors who have portrayed integral parts in the film. Following are some prominent actors in the Young Guns cast, along with other interesting details about them.

Young Guns cast

Emilio Estevez as William H. "Billy the Kid" Bonney

Emilio Estevez has played the popular role of ‘Billy the Kid’ in this film. He also starred in the sequel of this film that was released a couple of years later. He has worked in several TV shows and films during the course of his career, including The Breakfast Club, Arthur and the Invisibles and many more.

Kiefer Sutherland as Josiah Gordon "Doc" Scurlock

Sutherland has played yet another major character in the cast of Young Guns. While he has a long list of films to his names, he also ended up working in many TV shows. Some of them include Designated Survivor, The Fugitive and many others. He was last seen in Creepshow.

Lou Diamond Phillips as Jose Chavez y Chavez

Lou has played the role of Jose in this film. He has worked in several TV shows, often playing recurring characters in the plot. Some of his most notable work includes Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Hawaii Five-0, The Ranch among others.

Charlie Sheen as Richard "Dick" Brewer

Charlie Sheen is arguably one of the most famous actors from this film’s cast. He is best known for playing the role of Charlie Harper in the long-running show Two and a Half Men. He has also worked in several films such as Hot Shots! and its sequel, The Three Musketeers and many others.

Dermot Mulroney as "Dirty Steve" Stephens

Dermot Mulroney has played the role of ‘Dirty Steve’ in this film. Just like most of the actors in this cast, he has also worked in multiple films and TV shows. Some of his films include Dirty Grandpa, The Mountain Between Us and more.

Casey Siemaszko as Charlie Bowdre

Casey Siemaszko is seen playing the role of Charlie in the plot. He has worked in a handful of films and many TV shows. He was last seen in the TV show Billions in 2016.