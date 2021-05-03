Young Rock Renewed For A Second Season On NBC With Dwayne Johnson

Young Rock is a sitcom series based on the life of professional wrestler turned actor Dwayne Johnson. The first season on NBC network received praises from the viewers. Following its success, the makers have not renewed it for season 2.

Young Rock renewed for a second season

Dwayne Johnson revealed that Young Rock has been picked up for a second season at NBC. He congratulated the cast and crew as they will be reuniting again. The actor thanked the fans for making the series a hit and joining his "wild and unbelievable" life journey. Check out his Instagram post below.

Created by Nahnatchka Khan, Young Rock debuted in February 2021. According to NBC, it is the no. 2 new comedy of the season in the 18-25 demo and the pilot episode has been seen by 13.4 million viewers. The network also disclosed that it is the top comedy debut across digital platforms on record through 60 days with 3.6 M digital views.

Young Rock has cast Adrian Groulx as 10-year-old Dwayne (Dewey) Johnson, Bradley Constant as 15-year-old Dwayne Johnson and Uli Latukefu will be playing 20-year-old Dwayne Johnson. Stacey Leilua will be portraying Ata Johnson (Dwayne's mother), Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson (Dwayne's father), Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia (Dwayne's grandmother), and others. New actors might join the team of Young Rock season 2.

The plot focuses on Dwayne Johnson's teen years and how he made it big in the industry, along with a future prediction of him running for the President of the US. The series is developed by Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan and the Rock himself. Universal Television, Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, and Khan’s Fierce Baby Productions have banked the awaited series.

Young Rock season 2 could dive deep into the life of Dwayne Johnson. It might show him becoming a WWE superstar, The Rock. Further, it could lead to his life as a Hollywood superstar and an icon around the world. The first season has 11 episodes that focus on his family and early life.

Promo Image Source: therock Instagram