Young Rock Season 1 Finale: Fans Pen Positive Reviews, Call It 'heartwarming & Beautiful'

Season 1 of Young Rock began on February 16 and ever since then, it has been loved and followed by many. Now that the show aired the finale of Season 1 on Tuesday, scores of fans took to Twitter to pen their views about the sitcom that depicts the pro wrestling culture Dwayne was raised in and also gives a peek into chock full of life lessons he learned. More so, the series also chronicles the story around his hypothetical 2032 presidential run.

Fans react to Young Rock Season 1 finale

Many fans took to Twitter and penned positive reviews about the Young Rock Season 1 finale. A user tweeted, "Man if you’re not watching #YoungRock, you’re missing out. That season finale was everything. Great job. Always inspiring," whereas another fan penned, "Dwayne, you didn't let anyone down. You went on to become successful." A user also penned down a detailed review about the first season and wrote, "It is entertaining and enjoyable but also very heartwarming and a beautiful family story. It is very unique and has some hilarious moments, the performances by the cast are also very good, really fun."

@TheRock I'm you really BIG FAN.

I really LOVE YOU â¤ Sir.

Lots of love, happiness and warm wishes tou You. @TheRock you are a ROCK STAR!!! â¤ðŸ™ðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜˜ — Geetanjali Pundhir (@gpundhir1) May 5, 2021

That was a great finale. I can't wait for season 2. #YoungRock — Snoop Joshy Josh (@JoshMarino420) May 5, 2021

#YoungRock had its season 1 finale today! Although I missed a few episodes, it's a pretty good half-hour show to accompany #mrmayor in season 2! Looking forward to season 2 and rewatching the entire show on Hulu! — orangemo #saveblesstheharts (@orangemo8) May 5, 2021

Dwayne you didn't let anyone down. You went on to become successful. #YoungRock — Chelle (@xChelleJay) May 5, 2021

#YoungRock season 1 finale had a little bit of everything, can't wait for session 2 — Justin Hoffman (@JustinHof_91) May 5, 2021

Interestingly, Dwayne Johnson also replied to many tweets and shared his views about what his fans had to say. When a user wrote about Forrest Gump, a park bench scene, Dwayne was quick to mention the truth. He tweeted, "The truth is that Forrest Gump scene inspired our final scene here at the end with my real mom. I’ve lived such a wild, unpredictable Forrest Gumpian life this was an homage. What a box of chocolates huh?". He also thanked viewers for tuning in with such amazing reviews. Many also asked him to drop the Young Rock season 2 update.

Love you guys and always got your back. ðŸ’ªðŸ¾ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸

Enjoy the finale. #YoungRock https://t.co/SDIA4II7Gq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 5, 2021

Did The Rock play in NFL?

Apart from his acting and wrestling career, Dwayne was also very fond of playing football. However, he was never drafted in the NFL. It was in 1990 when the Snitch actor had decided to join the University of Miami and its football team. After which, he played for the football team for four years.