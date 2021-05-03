'Your Power' Lyrics Is All About Those Who Abuse Their Power To Take Advantage Of Others

On April 27, 2021, pop sensation Billie Eilish announced the title, tracklist, and release date details of her highly anticipated sophomore album, Happier Than Ever. One of the singles of the album titled Your Power released on April 29 and has been garnering positive responses from her fans around the globe. People are drawn to the emotional appeal of the lyrics which are penned by Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell, who has also handled the production of the album.

Billie Eilish's Your Power lyrics meaning

Your Power lyrics carry an important message about those who abuse their power to take advantage of others in their relationships. The chorus says "Try not to abuse your power" and, in the first verse, she sings: "She said you were a hero / You played the part / But you ruined her and you don't act like it was hard". She later tells someone's story "She was sleeping in your clothes (In your clothes) / But now she's got to get to class / How dare you? And how could you? / Will you only feel bad when they find out? / If you could take it all back, would you?".

Billie Eilish has herself stepped up to explain the exact meaning of the song in her Instagram post. The 19-year-old singer shared a clip from the music video in which she was seen sitting in a desert with a python wrapped around her body while she keeps on singing as it moves in an animated manner. She wrote in the caption, "Your Power song and video out now. This is one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written". She expressed "I feel very vulnerable putting this one out because I hold it so close to my heart." Eilish wrote, "This is about many different situations that we’ve all either witnessed or experienced. I hope this can inspire change. Try not to abuse your power".

The song recalls the horrifying events of the #MeToo movement that shook Hollywood around 2016. Eilish sings in the second verse and the lyrics goes: "I thought that I was special / You make me feel like it was my fault you are the devil". Billie then adds: "And you swear you didn't know / You said you thought she was your age". There are a lot of predictions among fans that certain parts of the song are directed to her ex-boyfriend singer Brandon 'Q' Adams. In the second-pre-chorus Billie sings about a musician taking advantage of a singer "How dare you? / And how could you? / Will you only feel bad if it turns out / They want to kill your contract". However, it is less likely she would call him out in such a manner since after their split she had asked her fans to "be nice" to him.

