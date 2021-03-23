YouTuber David Dobrik Posts Seven-minute-long Apology Before Taking A Break From YouTube

The United States-based YouTuber David Dobrik recently took to his YouTube channel to apologies for not taking the sexual assault allegations more seriously earlier. The YouTuber uploaded a seven-minute-long video to extend his apology. He also said that he would be taking a break from posting videos. The YouTuber also stepped down from the app Dispo which he co-founded.

Details about David Dobrik's case

Recently, a report from Insider claimed that a woman, who has appeared on Dobrik's Vlog Squad video, was raped after shooting the video. The woman accused Vlog Squad member Dominykas Zeglaitis, a.k.a. Durte Dom, of raping her in 2018. The woman also said that she was given alcohol after which she had blacked out. Dobrik's apologies came out after the report.

David Dobrik apologises for his past actions

The seven-minute-long video was uploaded on March 23, 2021, David said that he had put himself in situations where he needs to apologise for his past actions. While referring to his previous video, Let's Talk, Dobrik said, that he had not apologised correctly and respectfully. David Dobrik also said; that he neither wants to defend his previous video nor would delete it. He just wanted to be clear.

Dobrik, further in the apology, said that he should have listened to the women who reported a sexual assault. He also mentioned that he should have created a more comfortable environment for the guests in his video. He said that he completely believes the woman and feels that he should not have posted the video the next day. Moreover, Dobrik further apologised as he did not understand the woman before. He also said that she did not want to send the text but she had to and that makes him feel guilty.

He also apologised for putting women in an environment where their values and safety was compromised. Although he stopped shooting videos with Dominykas Zeglaitis in 2019, he felt guilty for not reaching out to women who felt uncomfortable while shooting with him.

By the end of the video, Dobrik said he is taking a serious break from posting on his channel. He would not stop forever since he loves his work but will take this opportunity to be available for people who want to report their discomfort.

Promo Image Source: A still from David Dobrik's YouTube video