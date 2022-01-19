Yvette Mimieux, Star Of ‘The Time Machine’ And Other Hits, Passes Away At 80

Yvette Mimieux, who attained popularity with numerous Hollywood films from the '60s, has passed away. The actor was 80.

She had starred in the 1960 film Time Machine, apart from numerous other hits at that time. Yvette was the recipient of three Golden Globes.

Actor Yvette Mimieux passes away at 80

As per a report on Deadline, she died of natural causes and she breathed her last in her sleep on Tuesday. The news was confirmed by her representative.

She had made her debut with the film Time Machine, earning instant popularity among the audiences.

Platinum High School was another film of her that released in the same year. Where the Boys Are was a popular comedy film of hers that had also hit the theatres in 1960.

Though Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse in 1962 failed at the box office, she bounced back with the success of the film Light in the Piazza. The film earned her immense critical acclaim.

Diamond Head (1963) and Joy in the Morning (1965), The Reward (1965), Monkeys, Go Home! (1967); and a heist film The Caper of the Golden Bulls (1967) were some of the films that she featured in the mid-60s.

1969 turned out to be a good year for her as she starred in Three in the Attic and The Picasso Summer opposite Albert Finney earning praises galore. Death Takes a Holiday (1971) and Black Noon (1971) were two films of hers that released two years later.

Skyjacked (1972) and The Neptune Factor (1973) were some of her popular films towards the end of her career.

She did Snowbeast (1977), Devil Dog: The Hound of Hell (1978), Disaster on the Coastliner (1979) in the '70s.

Later, Yvette turned a writer too, and her script was developed into the TV film Hit Lady (1974)

The Black Hole (1979) is considered one of her welll-known works.

She had played the lead in Circle of Power in 1981 and Forbidden Love (1982) and Night Partners (1983) and Obsessive Love (1984) were some of her films towards the end of her career.

Dr. Kildare (1964) Mr LuckyThe Most Deadly Game (1970–1971), were some of the TV shows that she was a part of.

Her last major appearance was in the Berrenger's in 1985. She then made cameos in The Fifth Missile (1986) and Perry Mason: The Case of the Desperate Deception (1990). She was last seen in the movie Lady Boss.