Zac Efron Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours; Explains Facial Transformation

High School Musical actor Zac Efron has found himself in the center of rumours suggesting he underwent plastic surgery amid fans spotting a difference in his looks. The rumours about his jawline looking different surfaced last April, with many alleging it looked like he had gone under the knife following an Earth Day PSA.

During his latest interview with Men's Health, the actor addressed the issue while explaining the truth behind the controversy. As a part of the interaction, the actor confessed that his face has changed over the years. The Baywatch star explained that it was mainly after he fell over at his home and broke his jaw in November 2013, making his face and jaw muscles have to work extra hard.

Zac Efron addresses plastic surgery rumours

The actor during his interaction further revealed that he had to see a physical therapist to help him recover from the injury. Speaking about the masseter muscles, the actor added, "The masseters just grew. They just got really, really big." Zac also admitted that after netizens couldn't stop discussing his transformation, it was his mom who told him about the plastic surgery rumours. In the interview, he said, "If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do. I definitely wouldn't be able to do this work."

Apart from his revelations about his transformation, Efron also spoke about the impact of Baywatch on his life as he spoke about the body image issues he faced while working on the film. The actor revealed that he started to develop insomnia and fell into a "pretty bad depression" for a long time while trying to be in shape.

The 34-year-old actor became a household name after starring as Troy Bolton in High School Musical. The actor was much appreciated for his character. Previously, Zac opened up on High School Musical reboot movie and revealed that he would love to be a part of the film and 'hopes' that it happens, as per a report on E! News. The original Disney movie saw Zac essaying the role of a high school basketball star who later becomes a part of his school's musical group.