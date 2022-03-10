Zac Efron Flaunts Rugged, Moustache Look In 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' First Glimpse

Makers have dropped Zac Efron's first look from the upcoming war drama film The Greatest Beer Run Ever, showcasing the actor in a rugged avatar. The upcoming Apple Original film, which also stars Russell Crowe in a pivotal role, is based on the true story of John "Chickie" Donohue, who left New York in 1968 and ventured to Vietnam to reunite and sip beers with his childhood pals who were fighting in the army, according to E! News. Peter Farrelly is onboard as the film's director, with the project slated to come out sometime in Fall 2022.

Makers drop Zac Efron's first look from war drama film The Greatest Beer Run Ever

In the first look, Efron can be seen in a rugged, dirt-covered shirt and pants, with his face and body also covered in dirt. The actor sports a grief-stricken expression while sporting a moustache. Take a look.

The project, which was announced back in March 2021, is based on John 'Chick' Donohue and JT Molloy's best-seller, The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War. According to Deadline reports, the High School Musical star will take on the role of co-author Donohue. Apart from Zac and Russell Crowe, actors like Bill Murray, Jake Picking, Will Ropp, Archie Renaux, Kyle Allen, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, Matt Cook, Omari K. Chancellor and Will Hochman will also take on pertinent roles.

More on Zac Efron's work front

The actor will also be seen in the survival thriller film Gold. The film, which has been directed by Anthony Hayes, stars Hayes, Efron as well as Susie Porter in pivotal roles. The actor shared a montage video from the film via social media, where he spoke about shooting the project in South Australia over the summer.

"I've never been anywhere quite like it to be honest", he said and continued, "We had dust storms, massive, massive dust storms that luckily found their way into the movie. We filmed through some of the gnarliest conditions I've ever witnessed in my life." According to the film's website, the film revolves around two wanderers. It is set to premiere on March 11.

Image: ANI