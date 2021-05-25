Zac Efron Goes Bungee Jumping With Brother Dylan On The Occasion Of Brother's Day

Zac Efron is among the active Hollywood celebrities on social media who keeps his fans updated on what he’s up to from time to time. He has shared several videos in the past from his various adventures, but the one that he has recently shared also features his brother Dylan. The video shows the two brothers bungee jumping alongside each other, with Zac posting the video with a comic message. The post soon received a wave of excited reactions from netizens, which includes another popular Hollywood celebrity, Jessica Alba.

Zac Efron and brother Dylan go bungee jumping together

Many of his fans may be aware of the fact that Zac Efron is into adventure sports, but his latest adventure also sees his brother Dylan giving him company. The brothers are seen taking the jump beside each other, which was followed by screams and excited laughter from the two. Zac had his cap on while he took the jump, which was soon seen flying off as he came closer to the ground level. The actor posted the video with a funny caption which reads, “I can’t tell who’s screaming, him or me”.

Zac posted the video of his adventure with brother Dylan on the occasion of Brother’s Day, which falls on May 24. The video took no time in receiving all kinds of excited reactions from fans, who expressed their excitement having watched the video. While some paid him compliments for his ripped physique, others penned warm reactions about their bond. Among the many who reacted in the comments section was Jessica Alba, who called the experience “terrifying”, and also wrote, “So many abs – so little time”. A few netizens even asked Zac about the place where they experienced the sport.

Zac Efron has worked in various hit TV shows and films during the course of his career. Some of his popular ones include High School Musical film series, Baywatch, Summerland, That Awkward Moment, The Greatest Showman and many more. He had also appeared in a documentary series titled Down to Earth with Zac Efron, which has filmed his various travel experiences on camera.

