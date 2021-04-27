Zac Efron Poses With A Lobster And Learns THIS Lesson From The People Of Masig Island!

The Greatest Showman actor Zac Efron has been documenting his travel expeditions around the world on his social media. From deep-sea diving to meeting the exotic wild animals, Zac has always learned a thing or two about nature from his journey. Recently, the 33-year-old took a trip to Coral Cay island in Canada and learned some important lessons along the way from the local people.

Zac Efron's lesson from Masig Island

Posing with a lobster, Zac can be seen holding it up from its tail and smiling brightly. He revealed in the caption that he learned something from the people of Masig Island that one should only take what is needed and live with a generous spirit. He concluded the caption by writing that "to be more, one must give more".

Netizens' reaction to Zac Efron's Instagram

Fans and media personalities alike could not help but marvel at Zac Efron's picture from the trip. Zac's brother Dylan Efron also dropped a comment writing that he missed 'Balal' and learned a lot of things from him and the people of Masig Island. He hoped to see them again together. While many fans complimented Zac on the photo as one fan wrote 'you're beautiful' under the post.

Zac Efron's Instagram travel diaries

The 33-year-old's Instagram is filled with moments of his exciting journeys around the world. Recently, Zac took to his Instagram to share a throwback picture from one of his expeditions where he can be seen clad in a firefighter suit and walking around a lit forest. He wrote in the caption that he felt blessed to be able to witness people working hard towards saving the earth. In another post, Zac can be seen diving in the sea and encountering sharks up-close. Check out Zac Efron's Instagram posts about his travels here.

A look at Zac Efron's movies

The actor kickstarted his career from Disney's High School Musical where he gained massive popularity among the teen audience from his portrayal as Troy in the musical drama. He went on to establish himself as an actor in Hollywood with movies such as The Paperboy, Neighbors, The Greatest Showman and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. He also starred in his brother's survival reality show called Kill the Efrons.

