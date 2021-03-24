Zac Efron is one of the most popular young actors in Hollywood. Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe has received global appreciation for his performances in various movies. Filmmaker, Peter Farrelly, who is known for directing Oscar-winning Best Picture Green Book will be collaborating with the two actors for an upcoming movie.

Zac Efron, Russell Crowe to star in Peter Farrelly’s The Greatest Beer Run Ever

Deadline revealed that director Peter Farrelly is set to follow his Green Book success with The Greatest Beer Run Ever. Zac Efron (Baywatch) and Russell Crowe (Gladiator) are in negotiations to play pivotal roles. Lost in Translation actor Bill Murray is likely to be seen in a supporting role, as per reports. Apple Studios is in talks to finance the project.

Following his victorious Oscar Night, Peter Farrelly had his sight sets on this movie, which he developed with Skydance. He co-wrote the script with Brian Currie and Peter Jones. It is based on the bestselling book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War by Chick Donahue and J.T. Molloy. The project will be produced by Andrew Muscato and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. It could be made as Apple Originals Films, however, details are kept under wraps for now.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever tells Donohue’s story of leaving New York in 1967 to bring beer to his childhood buddies in the Army — while they are fighting in Vietnam. Donohue took a good idea to the extreme, hitching a ride on a Merchant Marine ship, then carrying the beer through the jungle as he tried to track down his three friends. Dressed in shorts and Hawaiian shirts, he was mistaken for CIA, which made his effort a bit easier. Finally, when he completed his beer run, the Tet Offensive happened. Zac Efron will portray Donohue. The production is expected to begin in August, probably in New Zealand or Australia.

Zac Efron is currently filming Down to Earth season two for Netflix and will next start the Firestarter remake for Universal and Blumhouse. Russell Crowe was last seen in the road-rage film Unhinged. Apple Studios is continuing to build its original film arsenal.

