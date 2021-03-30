Zac Efron Shares Picture With Wild Mushrooms, Adds Hilarious 'Mario' Reference

High School Musical star Zac Efron is currently in Australia filming for his upcoming Netflix docu-series titled Down to Earth. Efron has been sharing snippets from his shoot on his social media account and also posted a hilarious prank video a few days back. He shared a photo on Instagram of himself checking out wild mushrooms as he spoke to an expert on the subject and here is everything you need to know about it.

Zac Efron's Instagram post

The Greatest Showman actor Zac Efron took to his official IG handle earlier today and shared a picture from Australia, where he can be seen busy in a conversation about mushrooms with an expert. He added a witty caption and wrote, "Found a power up ðŸ„", referring to the Mario Kart videogame. The photo shows the two men talking while crouching over a couple of red and white mushrooms.

The actor, who is currently exploring Australia with wellness expert Darin Olien for the Netflix series Down to Earth also shared a prank video a few hours ago which went viral in no time. Zac Efron's viral video showed him walking through a kitchen garden when he stepped on the garden rake and it flew right into his face. His caption read, "Who left the rake here?" The actor pretended to be hurt in the video and fell straight to the ground holding his face, but it was pretty evident it was a prank video with his followers calling him dramatic and a prankster. The Instagram video has already garnered close to 1.7 million views within a day.

Zac Efron's documentary

The docu-series titled Down To Earth will follow the actor's search for healthy and sustainable ways to live and also show him embracing local food culture and customs while exploring the land Down Under. The first season of the Netflix series released on July 10, 2020, and revolves around Efron and his travels around the world to France, Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica, Peru, and Sardinia, and focused on themes of travel, life experience, nature, green energy, and sustainable living practices. The release of season 2, the filming of which is underway is slated to release in the year 2022.

