Zach Braff To Star With Cole Sprouse In New Line’s Sci-fi Rom-com 'Moonshot' For HBO Max

Scrubs actor Zach Braff has been officially welcomed on New Line's Sci-fi romantic comedy movie Moonshot. The actor is also an accomplished director having won an Emmy nomination for his Apple series titled Ted Lasso. Working in front of the camera once again, the actor will play a pivotal role in the space-themed movie.

Zach Braff joins the Moonshot cast

New Line's sci-fi romantic drama Moonshot will be made for HBO Max and feature some of the biggest young actors of the current times. Actors like Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor, Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd and Lukas Gage are already roped in for the project. To be helmed by Chris Winterbauer, the production is already in motion, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie will be produced under multiple producers like Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti/Schechter Films with Jill McElroy and Jenna Sarkin of Entertainment 360. The space-themed drama is written by Max Taxe, famous for A Ripple, and will depict a colonized Mars, terraformed by the best technology humanity can offer. The plot will follow the story of two college students sneaking into a space shuttle off to Mars in order to meet with their lovers.

Zach Braff to play a mastermind

According to the same report, the 46-year-old will play the mind behind the colonization plans on Mars. The actor will play the role of an entrepreneur and visionary. The movie will also mark a reunion between Braff and executive producer Berlanti. The latter produced and made his directorial debut in 2000 with the movie The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy and Braff was featured in the movie.

More on Zach Braff

Best known for his role in NBC drama Scrubs, the actor has appeared in several shows and movies. Manhattan Murder Mystery, Getting to Know You, Oz the Great and Powerful, The High Cost of Living and The Comeback Trail are some of his best movies. Garden State, arguably, remains the actor's biggest film in his career with several accolades under his belt. The actor received recognition after his directorial venture Ted Lassos received a nod in the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directing – Comedy Series.

IMAGE- AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.