Zachary Levi Would Love To Punch Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam In The Face; Know Why

Shazam actor Zachary Levi recently revealed that it would be his ‘dream’ to punch The Rock in the face if the two are ever united for a film. Levi is currently gearing up for the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a The Rock, on the other hand, will soon be seen in Black Adam, an upcoming film based on a DC comic character by the same name.

Zachary Levi on punching The Rock

According to The Direct, Zachary Levi mentioned that he would ‘love to’ punch The Rock in the face on screen if the two actors ever take on roles opposite each other. Levi hoped his Shazam and Johnson’s Black Adam would cross paths in the film. However, he had no idea if the makers of the films were on the same page as him. The Levi starrer is set to release on June 2, 2023, while Black Adam is slated to release sooner, on July 29, 2022.

Zachary Levi was recently in the news after he wrapped up shooting for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Asher Angel, who stars in the film as Billy Batson posted a group picture on his Instagram account. He wrote, “That’s a wrap.” Asher Angel’s character will be the child who becomes the much-loved superhero after he utters the word ‘Shazam’. Director David F Sandberg also took to social media after the film wrapped up shooting.

Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming film, Red Notice recently released its much-awaited trailer. The film will also star Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot opposite Johnson. The action thriller will be released on Netflix on November 12. The trailer sees Dwayne Johnson take on the role of a special agent for the FBI. The trailer also witnessed the trio doing what they do best. The Rock maintains his serious and calm avatar, while Ryan Reynolds cracks sarcastic jokes. Although the trailer did not reveal much, fans are left wondering why Johnson and Reynolds' characters ended up behind bars at the end of the trailer. Interestingly, Dwayne Johnson is also one of the producers of the film alongside Beau Flynn and Dany Garcia.

