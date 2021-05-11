Zack Snyder Believes Warner Bros Is 'Aggressively Anti-Snyder', Read Details

While touching upon the 'Restore The Snyderverse' movement, which the Twitterati put into motion ever since the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, director Zack Snyder himself, shared something that reduces the possibility of the Snyderverse ever being restored. It so happened that during a conversation with the host of the YouTube channel that goes by the name of "Jake's Takes", the director who made a major portion of the DCEU's movies, expressed that on some level he is optimistic about the restoration. But, he also revealed what kind of attitude the officials at Warner Bors' haver towards him. Read on to know what he said.

Zack Snyder on whether the Snyderverse can be restored:

While promoting his upcoming film, Army Of The Dead, Snyder was asked about whether or not should the fans hope for a restoration of his vision of the DCEU. As soon as the video crosses the 5 minute and 15-second mark, Snyder can be heard saying that, "Warner Bros. has been aggressively anti-Snyder if you will. What can I say? Clearly, they're not interested in my take. But I would also say that they certainly weren't interested in — I would have said originally — in my take on Justice League. They certainly made decisions about that."

Further along during the conversation, Snyder went on to express his fascination with the worlds in DCEU's movies. Additionally, he even went on to express that he has tremendous respect for the drive of the Snyderverse fans that ultimately led to the creation of Zack Snyder's Justice League and expressed his hopes that Warner Bros. sees what the Restore The Snyderverse movement is indicative of.

While speaking on the subject mentioned above, Snyder, while adding to his initial statements, can be heard saying that "I love the characters, and I love the worlds, and I think it's an amazing place to make a movie. It's glorious IP. So there's that. I don't know what could be done as you go forward other than I think the fan movement is so strong, and the fan community, [their] intention is so pure, and I really have this huge respect for it. I would hope that cooler heads would prevail with [the studio] and they would see that there's this massive fandom that wants more of that. But who knows what they'll do?". On the other hand, Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead is due for its release on Netflix and select theatres around the world later this month. As per Snyder himself, one of the things that the film will do is make the audience members empathize with the zombies.

