Zack Snyder Confirms AOTD Prequel Film Is Almost Complete; Gives Update On The Anime

Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead saw the helmer of 300 revisit the zombie genre, to which he has added by including intelligent and organized members from the realm of the undead. Many people ended up believing that the Netflix original film, which made it to the streamer and select theatres gone May 21st was going to be a self-contained story. But, Netflix and Snyder confirmed that a bunch of content, including an animated series and a prequel film were being developed. The same are being made in order to provide the viewers a better sense of how did the Zombie outbreak start.

Since then, there has been anticipation regarding the forthcoming Army Of The Dead-related content. And now, during a conversation with the officials at ET, Snyder himself has confirmed that the animated series, contrary to popular belief, will be a prequel series. And far as the live-action prequel film is concerned, which will be centered around the character of Ludwig Dieter (Played by Matthias Schweighöfer in the film) and will serve as his origin story, Snyder confirms that the team is nearly done filming the feature. Read on to know more.

Zack Snyder on the Army Of The Dead anime series and the film:

While on the subject of the animated series, Snyder, as soon as the video interview crosses the 4-minute-and-20 second mark, can be heard saying that it will be an adult animated series, although he implied that he wasn’t too sure what that is. In addition to the same, Snyder, on the subject of the live-action prequel film, said that he quite recently looked into the production process of the film and shared that the filming is “nearing its completion”. However, the exact release date for the film is yet to be revealed. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

There is also reportedly going to be an Army Of The Dead sequel film, however, at this point, nothing with regards to the same has been confirmed yet. Very recently, Zack Snyder talked about the Army Of The Dead easter egg that pointed towards Zack Snyder's Justice League at the time when the release of the film was merely a hypothetical scenario. Earlier in the very same interview, while providing an insight into his state of mind at the time of him filming the Netflix original film, the director revealed that there was "no hope", "no real desire at all or inkling" that there might even be a Snyder Cut in the future. So, while looking back at the time, Snyder shared his amusement regarding how everything came together, solidifying his belief in the statement that "anything's possible".

About The AOTD prequel film, titled Army Of Thieves:

As per the official synopsis of the film that has been released by Netflix, Army Of Thieves will see a mysterious woman recruiting Dieter, a bank teller, in order to crack safes that are almost impossible to break into across Europe. As per Snyder, the film is a romantic comedy and will trace the origins of the Zombie outbreak. More information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

