Zack Snyder Fan? See If You Remember Who Delivered These Dialogues From Snyder's Movies

Zack Snyder has become one of the most well-known directors in Hollywood. He has received acclaimed for his work in the action and superhero genre. The filmmaker is the pioneer of DC Extended Universe (DCEU) as he helmed its first movie Man of Steel starring Henry Cavill. Snyder’s films have several dialogues that revolve in the minds of the audiences. Take this Zack Snyder movie quiz and know if you can remember some of his film’s dialogues and who said it.

Zack Snyder movie quiz; See if you remember who said this dialogue

1. “Been to a lot of funerals. Folded the flag and given it to a lot of wives, and fathers, and kids. I told them how sorry I was. But that's not what I was really feeling. In the back of my mind, I was always saying, ‘better them than me’. But I don't believe that now. Because now I realize there are some things worse than death, and one of them is sitting here waiting to die.”

2. “No retreat, no surrender; that is Spartan law. And by Spartan law we will stand and fight and die. A new age has begun. An age of freedom, and all will know, that 300 Spartans gave their last breath to defend it!”

A. Gerard Butler as King Leonidas

B. David Wenham as Dillois

C. Michael Fassbender as Stelios

D. Dominic West as Theron

3. “Freedom isn't free at all, that it comes with the highest of costs. The cost of blood.”

A. David Wenham as Dillois

B. Lena Headey as Queen Gorgo

C. Vincent Regan as Captain Artemis

D. Gerard Butler as King Leonidas

4. “A world united in peace, there had to be sacrifice.”

A. Billy Curdup as Jon Osterman / Doctor Manhattan

B. Matthew Goode as Adrian Veidt / Ozymandias

C. Jackie Earle Haley as Walter Kovacs / Rorschach

D. Patrick Wilson as Daniel Dreiberg / Nite Owl II

5. “There's nothing wrong with dreams.”

A. Emily Barclay as Gylfie

B. Ryan Kwanten as Kludd

C. Jim Sturgess as Soren

D. Helen Mirren as Nyra

6. “For those who fight for it, life has a flavour the sheltered will never know.”

A. Emily Browning as Babydoll

B. Abbie Cornish as Sweet Pea

C. Jon Hamm as The Doctor

D. Scott Glenn as The Wise Man

7. “What if a child dreams of becoming something other than what society intended? What if a child aspires to something greater?”

A. Henry Cavill as Superman

B. Michael Shannon as General Zodd

C. Russell Crowe as Jor-El

D. Kevin Costner as Jonathan Kent

8. “I have to believe that you were sent here for a reason. And even if it takes the rest of your life, you owe it to yourself to find out what that reason is.”

A. Diane Lane as Martha Kent

B. Kevin Costner as Jonathan Kent

C. Amy Adams as Lois Lane

D. Harry Lennix as Lieutenant General Calvin Swanwick

9. “Men are still good. We fight, we kill, we betray one another, but we can rebuild. We can do better. We will. We have to.”

A. Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman

B. Henry Cavill as Superman

C. Laurence Fishburne as Perry White

D. Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman

10. “That’s How It Starts, Sir. The Fever. The Rage. The Feeling Of Powerlessness. It Turns Good Men Cruel”

A. Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor

B. Diana Lane as Martha Kent

C. Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth

D. Scott McNairy as Wallace Keefe

11. “Evil does not sleep. It waits.”

A. J. K. Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon

B. Connie Nelson as Queen Hippolyta

C. Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Women

D. Ciara Hinds as Steppenwolf

12. “The world has grown dark, and while we have reasons to fear we have the strength not to. There are heroes among us, to remind us that only from fear, comes courage. That only from the darkness, can we truly feel the light.”

A. Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman

B. Ray Fisher as Victor Stone / Cyborg

C. Diana Lane as Martha Kent

D. Amy Adams as Lois Lane

Answer Keys

1. D

2. A

3. B

4. A

5. C

6. D

7. C

8. B

9. A

10. C

11. B

12. D