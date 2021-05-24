Zack Snyder Gave Christopher Nolan A Private IMAX Screening Of His 'Justice League'?

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which was formerly known as the elusive and mythical Snyder Cut, saw the director bringing his fully-realized vision of the superhero team-up tale to life. Amongst the first ones who got to see the film, it was Christopher Nolan, who got a private IMAX screening of the finished version of Snyder’s four-hour-long epic, as per a report on ScreenRant. For the uninitiated, it was Nolan himself who had picked Snyder for the future slate of DC films that would be bankrolled by Warner Bros. Nolan’s choice for a director went on to make a total of three films for Warner Bros., namely Man Of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice and then his version of the Justice League, some of which were critically panned, partially due to the studio’s reported interference during the filming process.

For the uninitiated, it was Christopher Nolan who was responsible for many of Snyder’s “Darker” version of the DC films. As reported earlier, when the 2017 version of Justice League made it to theatres, the Tenet director strongly advised Snyder to not see the feature as it would have supposedly broken his heart. Years later, Snyder finally got to release his version of the film on HBO Max, just two months before his next directorial venture, Army Of The Dead, was released in select theatres as well as Netflix on May 21st.

About Zack Snyder's Justice League:

Zack Snyder's Justice League fulfilled many of the demands that have been made by comic-book film appreciators. The 4-hour-long epic features a digitally remastered version of Steppenwolf and introduces Snyder's version of the iconic DC Comics antagonist, Darkseid. Additional developments include the much-talked-about dark version of the Superman suit and a much more significant part for Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke.

Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer:

The film, which was released on March 18 on HBO Max, stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, Ray Porter, Joe Manganiello, J.K Simmons, Jeremy Irons, Ray Porter, and Ciaran Hinds, amongst others. The feature presentation is divided into six chapters. Those chapters, in chronological order, are "Don’t Count On It, Batman”, "The Age Of Heroes", "Beloved Mother, Beloved Son", "Change Machine", "All The King’s Horses" and "Something Darker". Indian viewers can watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League on the BookMyShow streaming app for a fee.

As far as Zack Snyder’s current projects are concerned, his latest release, Army Of The Dead sees him returning to the Zombie genre that he resurrected with 2004’s Dawn Of The Dead. This film sees a group of people orchestrating a heist in a version of Vegas that is dealing and reeling from a zombie outbreak. Army Of The Dead review(s) by many have described Zack Snyder's latest outing as an "over-the-top zombie heist thriller with a healthy dose of gore". The film is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Army Of The Dead trailer:

