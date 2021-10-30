Zack Snyder Hints He May Cast Several Familiar Faces In His Forthcoming 'Rebel Moon'

Justice League fame Zack Snyder reveals that he may cast similar faces in his highly-anticipated sci-fi epic Rebel Moon. The director who is known for his work in Army of the Dead, Watchmen, Man of Steel and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, has joined hands with Netflix to produce a prequel, Army of Thieves, and also helm a sequel for the same as well as a highly-anticipated independent film, Rebel Moon.

Zack Snyder to introduce similar faces in Rebel Moon

In a recent interview with ComicBook, Zack Synder, while discussing the forthcoming Army of Thieves, also touched upon Rebel Moon. The director was asked if he had considered casting some familiar faces in his sci-fi epic drama. He said that he loves his team and his acting family, thus, if they are not busy, it will be 'an honour to get to work with them again- like Billy Crudup.'

The filmmaker stated that he has been 'fortunate to work with such great people.' He added that he considers them his 'friends,' thus it would be 'great to work with them again.' Rebel Moon has been something Snyder has been wanted to work on for a while. The plot of the film is kept under wraps, however, the film is said to be comparable to Star Wars. Reportedly, the filmmaker has reworked an idea he had pitched to LucasFilm several years ago; which revolved around a young woman who must travel from her faraway space colony to neighbouring planets to recruit warriors to combat an intergalactic warlord.

According to a report by Screenrant, the film is still in the early stages. The filmmaker is now working on whom to cast in the sci-fi drama. Snyder is currently focusing on the Army of the Dead sequel, which is touted to be his last zombified outing as his attention shifts to Rebel Moon. Army of Thieves centers on safe-cracker Dieter, played by Matthias Schweighofer. For the film, Schweighofer has returned both as the star as well as the director of the prequel/sequel. The decision to collaborate with Netflix comes after the controversy surrounding his time with Warner Bros./DC Films.

Image: Instagram/@ZackSynder'sJustice League/AP