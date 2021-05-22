Zack Snyder Is Okay With Martin Scorsese Calling Superhero Films 'not Cinema'

Zack Snyder is okay about the veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese previously calling superhero films “not cinema.” He doesn’t have a problem with what Martin said about Marvel films with reference to comments that caused an internet uproar back in 2019. In a recent interview, Zack said that what Martin said “doesn’t diminish” his respect for him.

Zack Snyder says "it's fair" what Martin Scorsese said about Marvel's movies

Speaking of what Martin said about Marvel films, Zack Snyder responded to a fan’s question in his interview with The Guardian and said, “Oh, it's fair, Martin Scorsese is a genius.” He said that if one is really good at something, commenting on that world is completely within their rights. Martin’s comment didn’t diminish Zack’s respect for him and he was certain that Scorsese wasn’t talking about his movies. He said, “He might've been, but I like to think he wasn't. He meant the other ones."

Martin Scorsese hit the headlines in 2019 when he was specifically asked about whether he had seen Marvel films. Speaking of the same to Empire magazine, he said, "I tried, you know? But that's not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks.” He said that it isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being. After his comments provoked outrage from the Marvel fans, Scorsese penned an editorial for The New York Times explaining that he grew up in a different time and indicated he had a different creative brief when it came to making movies.

In his interview, Zack Snyder also offered praise for Marvel's movies when answering a question from a fan who wanted to know what he would do differently if he was in charge of one of them. He said, “Nothing” and added that he could have changed it there is a possibility it would have maybe made less money or been less beloved. But, for the way they have been created, he didn’t know if there was a better way to do it.

(IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK, MARTIN SCORSESE'S INSTAGRAM)

