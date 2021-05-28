Zack Snyder On Joss Whedon's Version Of 'Justice League': "Destroyed 3 Yrs Of My Work"

Army Of The Dead director Zack Snyder very recently admitted that Joss Whedon's Justice League essentially "destroyed" all the work that he had put into the DCEU up until the point he had to step down from the production of Justice League due to a family tragedy. As per a report on ScreenRant, who quoted Zack Snyder on the subject, Snyder admitted that it was hard for him to see something that he had worked on for three years being destroyed and implied how big of a deal it was for him.

Zack Snyder, as reported earlier, had to step down as the director of Justice League back in 2016 owing to creative differences and the sudden passing of his daughter, Autumn. Shortly after that, he took to directing Army Of The Dead for Netflix and got involved in other projects, either related to the Netflix original film itself or otherwise. As Snyder became busy with his other professional commitments, the raw footage of what became Zack Snyder's Justice League, which was known as the mythical Snyder Cut up until a point, stayed with the director himself.

How did Zack Snyder's Justice League come to be?

Shortly after the fans of the director and Netizens alike learned that a Snyder Cut actually exists, the dwellers on the internet organized an internet campaign, unlike anything that had been seen before for the release of the Snyder Cut. Part of the reason why the campaign was set in motion was because of the collective disappointment over Joss Whedon's Justice League. Three years later, the officials at Warner Bros. and HBO max gave in to the demands of the fans and announced that the Snyder Cut will be released as Zack Snyder's Justice League during the final few months of the year 2020.

Six months after the announcement, Zack Snyder's Justice League, which turned out to be the director's four-hour-long Magnum Opus, was released on HBO Max and streamers worldwide. The film was unanimously praised for giving some of the characters an actual origin story and the relative depth that it had as compared to its 2017 counterpart. The film also saw Snyder making several modifications to the appearances of the characters, most notably to that of Ciaran Hinds' Steppenwolf. Additionally, a live-action rendition of the most powerful antagonist in the DC comics universe, namely Darkseid (Played by Ray Porter) was also seen making his big-screen debut. A trailer of Zack Snyder's Justice League can be found below.

