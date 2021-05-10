Zack Snyder Opens Up On Digitally Adding Tig Notaro In 'Army Of The Dead'

Zack Snyder is all set to return as a director with his upcoming film Army of the Dead. The film has been highly anticipated among fans and gearing for a release in a couple of weeks. The filmmaker has recently opened up about his experience of shooting the film. He revealed that Tig Notaro, who has played one of the major roles in the film, has been digitally brought on the screen. Zack also talked about the challenges that he had faced during the addition of the special effects on Tig’s character.

Zack Snyder on digitally bringing Tig Notaro on screen

Touted to be a zombie action thriller film, Army of the Dead is the latest film project of the noted filmmaker after the hugely anticipated March release of Zack Snyder's Justice League. Snyder has shared a few details about how he managed to film Notaro’s scenes separately and the technical challenges he faced while digitally bringing her character on screen. He Digital Spy that the “biggest challenge” of filming her scenes was shooting them in “different environments and scenarios”. Snyder also said that Notaro has proven to be “perfect” for the role and that he “couldn’t be happier”.

Snyder also believes that tackling this challenge was a “technical exercise” for him. He said that he had used a “raw lighting concept” while filming Tig’s scenes, in order to make it look more “real”. The director also revealed that one of her friends had come to help and give her the off-screen dialogue cues. Notaro on the other hand also praised the filmmaker and expressed her awe about how composed he was while filming her scenes separately. She described her experience while filming her scenes as “intimate” and also added that Zack and his crew made it feel “fun and welcoming”.

For the unversed, Army of the Dead filming had wrapped up in 2019 and the role played by Tig Notaro was earlier played by comedian Chris D'Elia. However, Zack Snyder decided to digitally remove Chris after he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women and replace him with Tig Notaro.

Army of the Dead has a long list of popular actors who have played various roles in the plot, including Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell and Theo Rossi. The film is set to be released on Netflix and in a few select theatres in the United States on May 21.

IMAGE: STILL FROM 'ARMY OF THE DEAD' TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.