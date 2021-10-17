Zack Snyder Reacts To 'The Batman' Trailer, Find The Matt Reeves' Caped Crusader Awesome

The first trailer of Matt Reeves The Batman was released during last year’s DC FanDome. The trailer of the movie made it quite clear that director and co-writer Matt Reeves is aiming to deliver a version of the Dark Knight that fans haven’t seen before. However, the brand new trailer of the movie that was released during DC FanDome 2021 has everyone talking and anticipating the movie more than ever.

Zack Snyder, who has directed several critically acclaimed movies including DC's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League Synder's Cut reacted to the new trailer of Robert Pattinson's The Batman.

Zack Snyder on The Batman's new trailer

During DC FanDome 2021, new The Batman movie trailer was released, featuring a ton of new footage from Pattinson's take as the Caped Crusader. The video features an unmasked Paul Dano as the main antagonist The Riddler and also feared plenty new scenes of Zoe Kravitz' Catwoman/Selina Kyle. The trailer gives a glimpse at Batman during his early days as a vigilante and aiming at vengeance rather than justice.

The trailer of the movie had everyone talking including Justice League's director Zack Snyder. Synder who has also directed Ben Affleck's Dark Knight in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice reacted to the new trailer of Matt Reeve's movie and called it 'awesome'. Reeve's replied to Snyder's tweet and said, "Wow, thanks so much, man… that means a lot to me. @ZackSnyder."

Wow, thanks so much, man… that means a lot to me. @ZackSnyder https://t.co/jEtmMfob1q — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) October 16, 2021

The cast of The Batman also includes Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The movie is set to hit the theatres In the United Kingdom on March 4, 2022.

Earlier this year in August, the exclusive footage of The Batman was screened at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and also included a featurette of the director and Robert Pattinson talking about the upcoming film. Reeves in the footage said that the upcoming instalment of Batman would be the 'most emotional Batman movie' ever. He said, "I felt that we've seen lots of origin stories. It seems things go further and further into fantasy, and I thought, well, one place we haven't been being grounding it in the way that Year One does, to come right into a young Batman, not being an origin tale, but referring to his origins and shaking him to his core."

(Image: Instagram/@thebatman/AP)