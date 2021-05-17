Zack Snyder Reveals He Has Figured Out His Plans For Justice League 2

Hollywood's most prominent filmmaker Zack Snyder recently released his cut of the Justice League, in March 2021. Ever since then, his fans have been waiting on an update about Justice League 2. In what comes as a surprising piece of news for the fans, Zack Snyder has revealed his plans for the next instalment of the Justice League franchise and said that he has figured them out.

Zack Snyder on Justice League 2

In an exclusive interview with It's Gone Viral, the 55-year-old director said he is ready with the story of Justice League 2. He also said that he knows what to do. Elaborating more about Warner Bros' plans for the second Justice League movie, Zack said that he has not heard from them ever since SnyderCut released. He also expressed his love for the DC Universe characters and he loves the DC world as well but still has no idea of what the Warner Bros are up to. Snyder also gave an insight into the yet-unconfirmed movie's storyline by saying that Lois Lane and Superman's son is going to play a huge role in it.

Zack Snyder's Justice League cast and other details

The director had stepped down from shooting the film when it was in its post-production phase after his daughter's demise. Joss Whedon replaced him. Several of Zack's supporters signed a petition to bring him back as the director and re-release the film from his point of view. The cast of the movie included Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller who had come together to protect the world from Steppenwolf and his deadly of Parademons.

Army Of The Dead's release date and cast

This zombie heist film is also a Zack Snyder directorial. The plot of the film revolves around a group of mercenaries who risk entering a quarantine zone amid a zombie apocalypse to pull off one of the most dangerous heists. The ensemble cast of the film includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, and Garret Dillahunt. It released in the United States on May 14 and is also available for streaming on Netflix from May 21.

