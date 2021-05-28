Zack Snyder Reveals His Second Choice For 'Batman' If Ben Affleck Rejected The Role

Actor Ben Affleck essayed the role of Batman in DC Extended Universe. The actor appeared in several popular movies including Batman Vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice, Justice League, and Suicide Squad. Zack Snyder had a clear vision while casting Ben Affleck as Batman despite his previous works. While Affleck had reportedly portrayed Bruce Wayne better than any of the predecessors, director Zack Snyder still had a backup if Affleck would have denied the role. He recently revealed the name of his backup for Batman in DC Extended Universe.

Zack Snyder's back choice for Batman

Zack Snyder recently appeared in an interview on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast for promoting Netflix's Army Of The Dead. When asked about his backup for Batman in DC Extended Universe, the director revealed he had Matthias Schoenaerts in his mind if Ben Affleck would have said no. He also revealed Affleck had several reservations before taking the role of Bruce Wayne and his alter ego.

While talking about his second choice, the Red Sparrow actor, Snyder said he was in talk with Matthias a lot about playing Batman. He further revealed that Matthias never suited up in Batman's costume, yet, he had to think about it as Ben Affleck had not replied. Snyder then explained Affleck's situation and explained what the role of Batman brings with itself. He said how a superhero role comes with a commitment to more movies, an invitation to trolls, and getting into shape. He also told how Matthias did not support the decision as he was in his thirties and was asked to play a 40-year-old.

Zack Snyder's trivia

Director Zack Snyder is known for his works in the DC Extended Universe. Zack Snyder's movies from DC Extended Universe include Man Of Steel, Batman V Superman, and Zack Snyder's Justice League. He has also produced several films, including Wonder Woman 1984 and Suicide Squad. His upcoming movies are The Flash and The Suicide Squad 2021.

He was also the original director of the film Justice League. However, due to the death of his daughter, he had to leave the project in the middle. As the movie turned out to be a failure, fans demanded Waner Bros. Studios for Snyder's version. Therefore, Zack Snyder's Justice League released in 2021.

IMAGE: ZACK SNYDER'S TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.