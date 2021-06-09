Zack Snyder Reveals If He Is Open To Directing A Dragon Ball Z Movie

Director Zack Snyder, who has recently been receiving a lot of love and acclaim for his two most recent movies, has revealed that he is open to directing an anime movie, specifically, a Dragon Ball Z movie. The Army Of The Dead director talked about this in a recent interview on YouTube, answering a question that was most frequently asked by his fans. Read on to know more about it.

Director Zack Snyder was recently in an interview with YouTuber Tyrone Magnus, where the latter asked him questions about the Snyder Cut, and if he had heard anything from Warner Bros. or Disney after that. The director shared that he had heard from neither, after which, Tyrone opened a round of questions that Zack Snyder’s fans wanted to ask him. And one of these questions was if Snyder would ever direct an anime movie, more specifically, a Dragon Ball Z movie. To this, Zack Snyder answered, “Yeah, I would consider that. I mean, if it came right. But definitely, I would do an anime remake or live-action. That would be fun. Because I love animation, and I’ve been watching a fair amount of it. I watch a ton of anime with my kid who’s too young to watch it but we watch anyway.”

The Dragon Ball series has been one of the most popular anime series in the world, especially its Dragon Ball Z saga. The series has had a live-action remake in Hollywood, titled Dragon Ball: Evolution, but it did not work well with the audience. After watching Zack Snyder's movies, especially his DC films and the war film 300, the fans of Dragon Ball have been wondering if the live-action of the anime could work well in Zack Snyder’s direction style. After the director shared that he is open to directing a Dragon Ball Z film, here is how the fans reacted:



Honestly..hear me out...if there was ANYONE that could capture the intensity of Dragon Ball irl, it'd be zack snyder https://t.co/CniBpyEDWP — Ḵ Ω F Î (@bbjkap) June 7, 2021

Zack snyder is probably one of the few directors who could do a proper adaptation of dragon ball into live action motion picture. — Sir kwebbz 🐐 (@kwebbbz) June 8, 2021

With his excellent visual artistry & storytelling expertise, I believe @ZackSnyder is the right director for Sensei #kentaromiura 's #berserk anime live action, which is an absolute light in the guts of darknessness kind of story.

#ベルセルク https://t.co/4Jlmzd1kyw — Johnny Seawalker (@GothamRemnant) June 8, 2021

Army Of The Dead review and ratings

Zack Snyder's latest film, Army Of The Dead, a spiritual sequel to his first feature directorial, Dawn Of The Dead, came out on Netflix in May 2020. The film has received mixed reviews, and has a rating of 5.8/10 on IMDb, with over 109,000 votes. It has a 75 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and 69 per cent on Tomatometer. The film was released just a few weeks after his Justice League director’s cut, titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League, was released. A prequel to Army Of The Dead, titled Army Of Thieves, is also going to release soon on Netflix. However, the prequel is being directed by Shay Hatten, who co-wrote its story with Snyder.

Promo Image Source: AP News / Dragon Ball Super Instagram

