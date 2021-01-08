Zack Snyder Reveals Marvel Characters That Could Bring Him To The MCU

Zack Snyder has become one of the most talked-about filmmakers in the superhero genre. He has not only directed several movies in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) but has also produced multiple projects. Now he has disclosed which Marvel comics property could bring him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Also Read | Zack Snyder Shares His Original Wonder Woman Backstory Before 'Batman V Superman' Debut

Zack Snyder reveals which Marvel property would make him join the MCU

In a recent interview with ComicBook Debate, Zack Snyder unveiled the characters that could bring him to the Marvel movies. He said that if given a chance he would choose Elektra Lives Again to do a project on. The filmmaker mentioned that it is Frank Miller’s comic book and a graphic novel about Elektra. He explained that in it, Daredevil is having these dreams about Elektra coming back to life. Snyder asserted that it is really cool, weird, and beautiful. He noted that it is what he would like to do if offered to be a part of Marvel movies, even though no one cares about it right now.

Also Read | Zack Snyder's Zombie Heist Film 'Army Of The Dead' Reveals New Photos

Daredevil and Elektra, both have not made their way into the MCU. However, they did have standalone projects. In 2003, Ben Affleck portrayed Matt Murdock in Daredevil film written and directed by Mark Steven. Jennifer Garner played his love interest Elektra Natchios in it and later she appeared in a solo spinoff project, Elektra (2005), which failed to perform well at the box office. A planned sequel for Elektra was cancelled.

Daredevil did not appear in the Marvel movies but was adapted as a television show by Netflix. Created by Drew Goddard, the series stars Charlie Cox in the lead role as the blind lawyer-by-day and crime fighter by night. Running for three seasons, it consisted of 39 episodes. The rights for the character are back at Marvel Studios.

Also Read | Zack Snyder Has No Plans To Continue In The DCEU After His Cut Of 'Justice League'

Also Read | Dave Bautista Reveals He Rejected James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' For Zack Snyder's Film

Meanwhile, Zack Snyder has his hands full with several projects. He is finishing up his much-anticipated version of Justice League. It is a four-hour-long miniseries that will be available on HBO Max in mid-2021. The filmmaker also has a zombie heist film, Army of the Dead for Netflix.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.