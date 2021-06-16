Zack Snyder Shares Concept Art From His Version Of Justice League's Green Lantern

Zack Snyder has yet again shared with his fans and followers alike one of the rejected concept arts featuring the John Stewart version of Green Lantern, who was supposed to be a part of Zack Snyder's Justice League. The picture, which was shared by Snyder through his account on a social media platform known as Vero, sees John Stewart Green Lantern strike a landing at the podium of Bruce Wayne's house, similar to the manner in which Harry Lennix's Martian manhunter did the same during the final scene of the HBO Max Original film that found its way to the streamer earlier this year. In addition to the same, the director even coupled the picture with a philosophical quote. The image can be found below.

Zack Snyder's Justice League fulfilled many of the demands that have been made by comic-book film appreciators. The 4-hour-long epic features a digitally remastered version of Steppenwolf and introduces Snyder's version of the iconic DC Comics antagonist, Darkseid. Additional developments include the much-talked-about dark version of the Superman suit and a much more significant part for Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke. The film came about to be courtesy of a three-year-long campaign on the part of Zack Snyder's Twitter fanbase, which made sure that the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut trended frequently.

The latest addition to the list of Zack Snyder's movies, Army Of The Dead sees a group of thieves enter a Las Vegas casino that is surrounded by an army of intelligent zombies. They have to do so in order to get hold of a fortune that amounts to the north of 200 Million that is locked away in the vault of the Casino in question. Army Of The Dead review(s) have described the film as "Ridiculously Fun and Over The Top", amongst other things. Army Of The Dead cast list includes the likes of Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, and Garret Dillahunt, to name a few.

