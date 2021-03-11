Zack Snyder Shares His Feeling On Fans Mocking 'Batman V Superman's Martha Scene'

Released in 2016, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice has one of the most talked-about and trolled scenes in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Directed by Zack Snyder, the Martha dialogue sequence was criticized by many and even turned into a meme. Now, the filmmaker shared his opinion on the mocking.

Zack Snyder weighs in on fans mocking Batman v Superman’s Martha moment

In a conversation on DC Cinematic Cast, while promoting Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the director admitted that he has heard all of the jokes on Batman v Superman’s Martha scene. Revealing his feeling towards all the online mocking, he asserted that he cannot say anything as it is what it is. The filmmaker explained that they felt like that was the “perfect bond” between the two superheroes. He noted that pop culture really wanted to have fun with BvS. They felt like kicking the movie. Snyder stated that he does not know what to say other than ‘Oh well,’ as they still love the scene. They still think it is really cool.

Zack Snyder expressed that he thinks the scene worked well and he's not angry at the people making fun of it. He said that he has no ill will toward anyone who wants to make Martha joke. He is just glad that they are still talking about it.

Batman v Superman’s Martha scene

Henry Cavill as Superman is forced to fight Ben Affleck as Batman by Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) who is holding Superman’s adoptive mother, Martha Kent, hostage. Batman thinks that the alien being is a threat to humanity, so he feels it is reasonable to kill him. Batman uses kryptonite to gain an advantage over Kal-El and is about to kill him. Seeing his death upon him, the Man of Steel pleads “save Martha” to Batman. What he does not know is that the cape crusader is Bruce Wayne, who lost his parents, Thomas and Martha Wayne, in a shootout at a very young age. Hearing his mother’s name, Bruce gets flashbacks of his parent’s murder and asks Superman why he took her name. Amy Adams as Loise Lane comes into the scene and tells him that it is in fact Clark Kent’s mother’s name. Seeing the alien’s human side, Batman chooses not to kill him and the two heroes join forces to rescue Martha.

