Zack Snyder Shares Steppenwolf, Darkseid's Story & Confirms Green Lantern In New JL Teaser

Zack Snyder has taken to Twitter in order to treat those who are waiting for the release of Justice League’s Snyder Cut with additional footage of Darkseid and Steppenwolf (Played by Ray Porter and Ciarán Hinds respectively). In the promo below, one can hear Porter and Hinds' voices dwelling into their respective function in the film as their respective antagonists. In the past, viewers got a sneak peek into the motivations that each and every superhero character that is a part of Justice League’s Snyder Cut through the promos that were released. On top of what has been given to the viewers in terms of better looks at the antagonist, Snyder even confirmed the existence of a Green Lantern in the Snyderverse. The same can be evidenced by the sight of a gree figure going up against the minions of the antagonists in the final few seconds of the teaser. The same can be found below.

Justice League teaser ft. Darkseid and Steppenwolf:

About the film and Snyder Cut's release date:

Zack Snyder's Justice League is going to adhere to many demands that have been made by comic-book film appreciators. The upcoming 4-hour-long version is going to feature a digitally remastered version of Steppenwolf and introduce Snyder's version of the iconic DC Comics Antagonist, Darkseid. Additional developments are going to include the much-talked-about dark version of the Superman suit and a much more significant part for Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke.

The film, which is slated for a digital-only release on March 18 as of now, stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, Ray Porter, Joe Manganiello, J.K Simmons, Jeremy Irons, Ray Porter and Ciaran Hinds, amongst others. Very recently, the makers of the same had revealed the six chapters that the film, which is touted to be Zack Snyder's Magnum Opus, is going to be divided into. Those chapters, in chronological order, are "Don’t Count On It, Batman”, "The Age Of Heroes", "Beloved Mother, Beloved Son", "Change Machine", "All The King’s Horses" and "Something Darker". More details regarding the film will be shared with the readers as and when made available.