Zack Snyder To Receive Special 'Valiant Award' From Hollywood Critics Association

Zack Snyder will soon be presented with the first-ever Valiant Award from Hollywood Critics Association. This event will take place virtually at the fourth Annual HCA Film Awards ceremony. The Hollywood Reporter mentioned that Zack will be receiving this award as an honour for how he and his wife dealt with the passing away of their daughter. Autumn was Zack and Deborah’s 20-year-old daughter who passed away by suicide in 2017. The director and his wife will thus be receiving this first-ever award as an honour for their resilient work despite the hardships they faced as parents to the 20-year-old.

Zack Snyder to receive a special 'Valiant Award'

Hollywood Critics Association chairman Scott Menzel spoke to the above-mentioned news portal that he has been a fan of Snyder's work ever since Dawn of the Dead. He expressed that he personally is quite happy that Snyder will be receiving this honour along with his business partner and wife Deborah. The chairman called Zack a visionary in filmmaking and praised his resilience to overcome the tough obstacles that were in his way. Menzel said that his own life has been impacted through suicide and thus he was extremely moved to know how Zack and Deborah turned their pain into altruistic action. He praised them for spreading their efforts that helped countless individuals and families.

The work referred by Menzel here is a direct reference to the aid collected by fans and Snyder back in December of 2020. Snyder, along with the fans, managed to raise a staggering $500,000 for the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. Further on, Hollywood Critics Association has also pledged to help Zack Snyder further in this cause by putting forth plans to purchase a host of Snyder's merchandise on the Ink. Several such measures have been discussed by the panel in an effort to help Snyder and Deborah in their cause. The fourth annual HCA Film awards will be streamed virtually on the official HCA Facebook page and Youtube Channel, according to the news portal mentioned above.

