Zack Snyder Was Afraid Of Being Sued For His Version Of 'Justice League', Here's Why

Filmmaker Zack Snyder recently launched his own version of Justice League. He was scared of being sued by the producers of the film Warner Bros. Zack Snyder was the first director of the project in 2017 but he backed down when his daughter Autumn committed suicide. Zack was replaced by Joss Whedon and Joss Whedon’s version made a lot of comic-book fans dissatisfied and they soon started a campaign to release the version of Zack Snyder.

Zack Snyder was afraid of being sued by Warner Bros.

According to a report by the Contact Music website, Zack Snyder was afraid to be embroiled in a legal suit due to the public campaign that led to the release of his version of Justice League. Zack revealed that he was all in for the idea of the movie but was worried that Warner Bros. studio would sue him or do something to silence him. Zack Snyder’s version of the Justice League was released as a result of the campaign called #ReleaseTheSnyderCut which featured social media trends, billboard adverts, and planes flying banners of the campaign.

Zack said that he will always be grateful for what the fans did. More to the point, he added that the fandom raised $750,000 for suicide prevention and mental health awareness and has saved lives. Furthermore, he highlighted the fact that his fandom continued to raise money and helped in raising awareness against suicide prevention and mental health rather than solely devoting their campaign to see the work of an individual they like so he cannot be angry with them.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released on March 18, 2021, and has garnered an amazing response from comic-book fans worldwide. Zack is coming up with another project called The Army of Dead starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Huma Qureshi, Tig Notaro, Matthias Schweighofer, Theo Rossi, Nora Arnezeder, Garret Dillahunt, Samantha Win, and Ana de la Reguera in crucial roles. The film is slated to release on Netflix on May 21, 2021. The film will revolve around a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas where a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by entering a quarantine zone for a heist. Zack Snyder also helmed the cinematography department of the film.

Promo Image Source: Zack Snyder's Twitter