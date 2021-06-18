Zack Snyder Weighs In On Ongoing Debate Between Batman & Catwoman's Intimate Scene

Zack Snyder has taken to Twitter in order to put an end to the online debate surrounding an alleged deleted scene featuring a moment of passion between Batman and Catwoman that was supposedly left out of Harley Quinn on HBO Max, the adult DC comic series that focuses on its titular character. The post shared by Zack Snyder is essentially a representation of why the deleted sequence in question featuring Batman and Catwoman could have looked like. The post in question also simply sees Snyder calling the scene depicted in the image "Canon". Read on to see the post.

Zack Snyder ends the online debate over Batman-Catwoman's intimate scene:

A little about Zack Snyder's latest movie:

The latest addition to the list of Zack Snyder's movies, Army Of The Dead sees a group of thieves enter a Las Vegas casino that is surrounded by an army of intelligent zombies. They have to do so in order to get hold of a fortune that amounts to the north of 200 Million that is locked away in the vault of the Casino in question. Army Of The Dead reviews by viewers and reviewers alike have described the film as "Ridiculously Fun and Over The Top", amongst other things. Army Of The Dead cast list includes the likes of Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, and Garret Dillahunt, to name a few.

About Harley Quinn the HBO Max series:

Harley Quinn on HBO Max follows a newly single Harley Quinn who sets off to make it on her own as the criminal queen-pin in Gotham City. The titular character is voiced by The Big Bang Theory's Penny Hofstader aka Kaley Cuoco. The series has, time and again, seen physical altercations between Batman and Harley Quinn, who can be seen teaming up with other antagonist-like and anti-hero characters that are a part of the DC Comics roster.

As far as the Harley Quinn cast list is concerned, the show sees characters voiced by the likes of Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches, Tony Hale, and J.B. Smoove, amongst others. The characters of Batman and Catwoman are voiced by Diedrich Bader and Sanaa Lathan respectively. The show has been credited for touching upon the themes of sexism as well as racism and is hailed for featuring a strong set of female characters. As far as information regarding Harley Quinn Season 3 release date is concerned, nothing in connection to the same is known as yet. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available by either the cast members or the people responsible for bringing it to life.

