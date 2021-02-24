Zack Snyder Will Not Be Paid For His Justice League's Snyder Cut, Read Details

Zack Snyder revealed that he will not be paid for his Justice League's cut. The Hollywood director who split from directorial duties in the 2017 version of Justice League is going to create his own restored version of Justice League, popularly floated as Snyder's Cut. After the release of the 2017 version fans demanded Snyder's version and a social media campaign started #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

Zack Snyder recently made a shocking revelation in an interview with Vanity Fair. Zack said he had to re-evaluate and bargain with Warner Bros to give him complete creative freedom on the project, which cost the studio USD 70 million to complete. Zack shared that he is not getting paid for the movie and he doesn't want to be obligated to anyone, which has allowed him to keep his negotiations strong with the studio.

After his departure, director Joss Whedon of The Avengers series fame took over and oversaw the post-production and completed the film as an uncredited director. Whedon significantly cut down the runtime and changed the visual palette of the film. Subsequently, after the release, the film bombed at the box office. On the demands of the fans for a Snyder Cut, the production company Warner Bros. re-evaluated and decided to move ahead with the alternate cut giving Zack full responsibility for it in 2020. The restoration cost around $70 million in which visual effects, score, and editing are with the new visual material which was filmed in October last year.

Zack further revealed that he never watched the 2017 Wheadon's version of the film because after the film was released executive producer Christopher Nolan and Deborah Snyder, the director's wife and producing partner came to Zack and said to him bluntly that 'You can never see that movie' as reported by Vanity Fair. Snyder further added that it would be impossible to introduce six characters and an alien with the motive of world domination in just two hours. The 2017 Whedon's version made headlines during the past few months because of some allegations leveled against Joss Whedon by actor Ray Fisher who played the role of Cyborg who accused him of his abusive and unprofessional behavior on sets. Due to which in December last year Warner Bros launched an investigation on the allegations and remedial actions were taken though the details are not made public yet.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available worldwide in all markets on the same day as in the U.S. on March 18 via on-demand, digital download, linear, or streaming. #SnyderCut #SnydercutWorldwide (1/2) pic.twitter.com/WPdr5wXgta — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) February 19, 2021

