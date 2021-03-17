Zack Snyder's Batman Was Planned To Be Divisive Since The Beginning

Ben Affleck's Batman is always considered to be more divisive than the Dark Knight which was made by Christopher Nolan. In a recent interview, Zack Snyder talks about why his version of Batman is so older, harsh, and is keen to kill Superman in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. This character upgrade was pretty new for the audience and Zack talks about how his version of the character was tough to digest for the audience.

Zack Snyder's Batman was always planned to be divisive

Zack Snyder's Batman is designed to be more divisive than the ones made by DC earlier. According to a report by MovieWeb, in a recent interview, Zack talked about his version of the character. He said that just like Watchmen he wanted to deconstruct the character of Batman and make a movie that pokes holes in the life of our favorite superheroes. He added that his version of Batman is a broken person who is drunk, taking pills, sleeping with anonymous girls, and beating up people in the night while being dressed as a bat. Furthermore, he said that people wanted the warrior-monk version of Batman which kind of obstructed his vision of the character and eventually caused a backlash during the release of Batman vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice.

More to the point, Zack Snyder added that people may hate or love Batman vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice but it is certainly the most talked-about movie in hashtags and references. He said that BvS is the closest thing to a cult film in this pop-culture. In the end, he said that there's no cult movie of Aquaman and he would have made 100 Aquaman movies with Jason but there can be no controversy with Aquaman, and he purposely loves the movies that make the task more difficult than ever.

The previous versions of Batman just touched the Batman's playboy alter-ego angle whereas, in BvS, Batman is shown like he isn't able to cope with his life. This sudden change in portrayal came as a shock to many people who weren't familiar with the character progression of Batman in the comic books of DC. Eventually, the negative response derailed the plans of Snyder's Justice League trilogy.

Zack Snyder is finally returning with his version of Justice League on HBO Max. The movie is all set to release in India at 1:31 pm on March 18 on BookMyShow Stream. The show will feature Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavil, Amy Adams, Ezra Miller, Jason Mamoa, and Ray Fisher in crucial roles.

Image Credits: Ben Affleck's Instagram