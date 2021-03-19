Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Actor Inquires About Her Part In The Film; Darkseid Responds

Cyborg's backstory has been hailed as the highlight of the recently-released Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which famously differs from the Whedon Cut due to that very reason. Those who have seen the 2021 version of the film are aware of a particular sequence involving Ray Fisher's Cyborg, a single mom who is struggling financially, and an ATM machine. That character was played by Amanda Maud, an American actor of Chinese descent who was left on the cutting room floor by the editors of Whedon's version of the film. Very recently, the actor herself took to Twitter in order to inquire whether or not is she a part of the 2021 film. The same was met with a response by several people who saw the film, in addition to Ray Porter, who plays Darkseid/Uxas in the film. The entire exchange can be found below.

Amanda Maud & Ray Porter's Twitter exchange concerning her part in ZSJL:

About the part that Amanda Maud played in Cyborg's backstory:

A scene in Zack Snyder’s Justice League sees Ray Fisher's Victor Stone/Cyborg helping out a financially struggling single mother by making her the winner of the fictitious Gotham National Bank Lottery through his abilities. The victory caused her bank balance to go from US $11 to over $50 Million. Through the sequence, the makers tried to show that Victor Stone is a good person who just wants to see people happy. That sequence is reportedly the most favourite scene of Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder's wife and the co-producer of the film. The same can be evidenced by the tweets below.

You're Deborah Snyder's favorite scene. â¤ï¸ — Taking It Too Far With Amanda (@pi3sugarpi3) March 18, 2021

SHUT UP!!! Thank you so much for letting me know that!! — WonderCAM (@meepimaud) March 18, 2021

Justice League cast:

Justice League's cast list includes the likes of Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, Ray Porter, Joe Manganiello, J.K Simmons, Jeremy Irons, Ray Porter, and Ciaran Hinds, amongst others. The film is available for streaming on HBO Max in the counties that the streaming service is active, and on other streamers across the globe. In the case of India, Zack Snyder's four-hour-long epic can be streamed on BookMyShow for a nominal fee. As of this writing, the film can be rented for Rs. 149 (Which roughly translates to US$2) or purchased on the same for Rs. 698 (Which translates to a hair over US $9). More details regarding the film will be shared with the readers as and when made available by the actors or the makers of the film.