Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Again Sparks Thanos Vs Darkseid Debate, Netizens Speak

Ever since Zack Snyder's Justice League aka Snyder's cut released on Thursday, it has again sparked the famous 'Darkseid Vs Thanos' debate on the internet. Both DC and Marvel universe have very powerful supervillains (Darkseid and Thanos) who often get compared to each other. They're both very popular characters of the comic universe and netizens can't help but deliberate upon who's better.

Zack Snyder's justice league trailer

Netizens on MCU's Thanos VS DC's Darkseid

Both Marvel and DC comics and the movies based on them enjoy a humongous fanbase. Fans often draw parallels between various characters of the two worlds, especially MCU's Thanos and DC's Darkseid. These villain powerhouses have been getting compared for a very long time now and Snyder's Cut has just sparked the debate even more. Take a look at some of the tweets and comments based on this topic.

Thanos has:

•Killed Galactus

•Killed Silver Surfer

•Made Hulk his pet

•Beat Adam Warlock & Black Bolt

•One Punch KO Thing & Super Skrull

•Stalemated TWO Battleworld Thor

•Has stopped Mjolnir & Stormbreaker



Darkseid can’t even beat Superman And was killed by The Atom. https://t.co/dbiWBFxqkd — Jimmy Folino - Black Lives Matter (@MrNiceGuy513) August 27, 2019

Let me end dis debate right NOW. Atom killt Darkseid by going through his eyes through light and shooting him in the brain. Look at what happened when Spectrum tried to do the same to Thanos. You hate to see it, Thanos Wins. pic.twitter.com/7Fi23xKN05 — TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard #AsianLivesMatter (@UpToTASK) August 27, 2019

The Black Racer claimed Darkseid's soul. Besides the New Gods aren't physical beings, they are eldritch beings who possess physical bodies on our plane of existence. Thanos is too busy waiting for Death's texts. — The Duke of Evil || BLM (@ProfofEvil) August 27, 2019

Without the gauntlet Darkseid wins easily this isn't even a debate, Omega beam all day. Thanos is the better character tho. — President Trump ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ MAGA then, now, forever (@TheFallenTitan) August 27, 2019

I mean hed snap him, but darkseid would just come back, again, and again. And if he got tired of his avatar being snapped, he would just drag thanos, into another universe. I remember, when he fell, and dragged the whole universe down. — Stay Sleep (@nightgasm) August 27, 2019

As it turns out, even Twitter Moments, which shows the best of what is happening on Twitter, started a poll between Thanos and Darkseid asking 'Who do you think would win in a fight between Thanos and Darkseid?'. According to the poll, 65.8% of respondents chose Darkseid whereas 34.2% chose Thanos. They even left interesting comments in the comment section explaining their choice.

Who do you think would win in a fight between Thanos and Darkseid? https://t.co/oDk3xfEUxE — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) August 27, 2019

Even on Instagram, there are many posts on Marvel villains Vs DC villains and more so on Thanos Vs Darkseid. Netizens often engage in interesting debates and explain why their choice is better. Take a look at what some of the users had to say in this debate. While some felt Thanos has no power over Darkseid without the infinity stones, some felt with the infinity stones, he can easily beat Darkseid.

About Zack Snyder's Justice League

The much anticipated Zack Snyder's Justice League also famously known as Snyder Cut is finally available on the streamers. The feature presentation has been hailed both critically as well as commercially. DC fans who were eagerly waiting for the project to release, are very happy and excited about it. It has been well received by the audience and fans and the fans have immensely shown their love on social media.

