Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Almost Included A Dialogue From Joss Whedon! Details

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released almost a month ago and earned praises from the viewers. The movie did not have scenes shot by Joss Whedon for the theatrical version. However, the Snyder Cut almost had a dialogue from Whedon which was changed last minute.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League almost accidentally includes a line from Joss Whedon?

In an interview with The Rough Cut, editors David Brenner ACE, Dody Dorn ACE, and Carlos Castillón disclosed the Joss Whedon’s infamous line “you smell good” was almost included in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Apparently, one of the mixers accidentally pulled over ADR from the theatrical cut when working on Snyder Cut. However, the filmmaker’s wife and producer Deborah Snyder caught the fault during their final review of the movie. She said that Lois Lane should not be saying that line, as it does not matter how Superman smells. In the end, the changes were done and the dialogue used was “you spoke” in the scene.

The sequence occurs when Henry Cavill as Superman resurrects and almost defeats the superhero team. He is stopped by Amy Adams as Lois Lane and takes her to his farm. At the place, they are mesmerized by the surroundings and each other. While in the theatrical version Lois says “you smell good,” in the Snyder cut it was “you spoke” as the last son of Krypton speaks for the first time since his resurrection. Superman’s reply to both the dialogues was the same which was “did I not before?” as it fits both scenarios.

Justice League’s Whedon cut earned criticism for its plot, writing, pacing, villain, score, and the computer-generated imagery of Henry Cavill as Superman. When it was shared that it was not what Zack Snyder had originally planned, fans started the #ReleasetheSnyderCut campaign. After three years it is coming to fruition. Zack Snyder's Justice League is a four-hour-long movie consisting of many different scenes and gives a new look at the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It has Darkseid, DeSaad, new Steppenwolf, Superman in Black Suit, and more fresh elements.

Promo Image Source: A Still from Zack Snyder's Justice League