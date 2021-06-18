Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Concept Art Teases Green Lantern Appearance

Zack Snyder, ace director and the visionary behind the Snyder Cut Justice League recently teased a Green Lantern film! Earlier, Zack Snyder in his Justice League had to cut out Green Lantern from the film as producers WarnerBros wanted to keep Green Lantern for later and make a series of movies on him. Can WarnerBros have changed their decision?

Zack Snyder shares a Batman-Green Lantern moment

But, Zack Snyder has time and again expressed his sadness over not being able to feature Green Lantern in his version of the Justice League. Green Lantern in the comics originally shows up at Bruce Wayne's lake house at the end and swarms the whole place in green light. His presence in Justice League film would have opened up the more magical elements of the DC universe too. Zack Snyder shared this image from the comics on her Vero account:

In his post, he quoted Joseph Campbell and the quote had to do about the future, change and the anxieties that come with it. Fans think that he could be teasing a Green Lantern movie! Due to WarnerBros' insistence, Snyder had to cut Green Lantern out of the film but, he had in fact cast actor Wanye T Carr for the role and is said to have even shot some scenes.

While one of the most anticipated Zack Snyder's movies, Snyder's Cut Justice League's sequel seems highly unlikely due to Ben Affleck (who will only be seen in The Flash) and Henry Cavill's absence, it seems like by sharing this Green Lantern concept art, he might be dropping hints of a Green Lantern film.

Zack Snyder's latest film is Netflix's Army of the Dead which is about a group of mercenaries who plan the biggest heist during a Zombie outbreak in Las Vegas! The film released on May 14, 2021, and earned 1 Million at the box-office and has been on the number 1 spot for the most viewed film on Netflix.

Zack Snyder's latest tweet has had him share another image from the comics, this time of Batman and Catwoman in an intimate scene. The director chose to respond with this picture and the word "Canon" after it was deleted in the Harley Quinn series on HBO Max. Other upcoming Zack Snyder's movies include the Flash which will release in 2022 which he will be producing.

