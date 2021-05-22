Zack Snyder's Justice League Cut To Gal Gadot; Scandals That Hit Warner Bros

Warner Bros. has faced many public controversies, beginning with his replacement with Marvel Director Joss Whedon in 2017's Justice League, when he left to attend a family crisis. When the first Justice League film released in theatres, fans were let down. Audiences also used the hashtag #RestoretheSnyderVerse demanding Warner Bros. to release the Snyder Cut of Justice League in theatres. Talking about the numerous controversies around the cast members, here’s a look at the scandals that hit Warner Bros since Snyder's Justice League release.

Ray Fisher discussed the Justice League, Joss Whedon, and Warner Bros.

Whedon engaged in "gross, aggressive, unprofessional, and absolutely unethical" behaviour on the set of 2017's Justice League, according to American actor Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in the film. His allegations prompted WarnerMedia to launch an inquiry into the director's actions, which included interviews with numerous other performers who had previously worked with him. WarnerMedia announced that "remedial action" had been taken once the inquiry was completed in December 2020. Fisher stated in a lengthy post on Twitter in January 2021 that he had been cut from the cast of The Flash, which is slated to be published in 2022.

Gal Gadot says Whedon ‘threatened’ to make her career ‘miserable’

Gal Gadot, who played Wonder Woman in the film, talked up about her terrible experience working with Whedon earlier this month, stating that he once threatened to make her career "miserable". During an interview with Israeli channel N12, she expanded on her remark. She said that she had her troubles with Joss and she solved it. She revealed that he threatened her career, saying that if she did anything, he would make sure it was a horrible one. She stated that he threatened her career, warning that if she did anything, he would make sure it was a disaster.

Following Snyder's release of Justice League, the hashtags "Restore the Snyder Verse" and "Release the Ayer Cut" went viral

Hashtags, "#RestoretheSnyderVerse" and "ReleasetheAyerCut," began trending on Twitter within hours of the Snyder Cut's release. Snyder's Justice League sequels were cancelled, and the second was a director's edit of 2016's supervillain film Suicide Squad. During an interview with Variety, WarnerMedia Studio CEO Ann Sarnoff denied that either plan was being considered. She addressed certain supporters' "reprehensible" behaviour, which included threats to Warner Bros personnel and critics who were viewed as discouraging the release of the Snyder Cut.

